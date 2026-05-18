Who Was Navya Gadusu? Telangana Student Killed In Tragic Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chicago

An Indian student was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Chicago in the United States. The accident took place on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana, late Saturday night, CBS News reported, quoting the Indiana State Police. According to the police, the crash occurred around 11:15 pm on the northbound I-65, about a mile south of the Crown Point exit. Responding troopers found a car blocking the centre and right lanes, while a red minivan had veered into a ditch on the right side of the roadway.

Indian Consulate Confirms Student’s Death

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago confirmed the death of an Indian student, identified as Navya Gadusu, and expressed heartfelt condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the deceased’s family. We are also in touch with friends and members of the community who are assisting those injured in the accident,” the consulate said.

CBS News reported that three other people were injured in the accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the minivan, carrying seven adults, was travelling in the right lane at an extremely slow speed of around 10 to 15 mph while following another vehicle experiencing mechanical problems.

Investigation Reveals Cause of Collision

Police said the driver of the car failed to realise how slowly the minivan was moving and attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision. However, the car struck the minivan’s left side, forcing it off the roadway and into a ditch. The vehicle with mechanical issues was not involved in the crash, CBS reported.

Further investigation revealed that the minivan had only two front seats, while the remaining five occupants were seated on boxes of mangos without seat belts, police said.

Several Occupants Suffer Serious Injuries

Several occupants sustained serious injuries in the collision. Four people were initially taken to local hospitals before being transferred to hospitals in the Chicago area for further treatment.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. No additional details about the injured passengers have been released so far.

(Inputs From ANI)

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