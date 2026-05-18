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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts

West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts

West Bengal Weather Update for 18 May 2026: Severe heatwave grips Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and other districts as IMD issues rain, thunderstorm and heat alerts. Check live temperatures, sunrise-sunset timings, travel advisory and 15-day forecast.

West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts (Photo generated by AI)
West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 12:25 IST

West Bengal experiences a rapid rise in temperature on 18 May 2026, as humid conditions and severe summer heat persist over large parts of South Bengal. Districts such as Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Birbhum, Hooghly, and Murshidabad are witnessing uncomfortable day conditions, while parts of North Bengal are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of lightning and gusty winds in several districts in the next 24 hours.

What Is the Weather Today? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

The combination of high humidity and rising mercury levels has pushed the “feels like” temperature significantly higher across South Bengal. Kolkata and the surrounding districts are expected to witness hot and sticky weather throughout the day.

You Might Be Interested In
City/District Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Kolkata 38°C 29°C Hot & Humid 4:57 AM 6:08 PM 12:47 AM 11:39 AM
Howrah 37°C 28°C Humid Heat 4:58 AM 6:08 PM 12:48 AM 11:40 AM
Purulia 41°C 27°C Severe Heatwave 5:03 AM 6:10 PM 12:53 AM 11:46 AM
Paschim Medinipur 39°C 28°C Hot & Dry 5:01 AM 6:11 PM 12:51 AM 11:44 AM
Bankura 40°C 27°C Heatwave Conditions 5:02 AM 6:10 PM 12:52 AM 11:45 AM
Durgapur 39°C 28°C Hot with Gusty Winds 5:00 AM 6:09 PM 12:49 AM 11:42 AM
Siliguri 33°C 24°C Cloudy with Rain Chances 4:48 AM 6:01 PM 12:36 AM 11:28 AM
Darjeeling 21°C 14°C Rain & Thunderstorms 4:46 AM 5:58 PM 12:34 AM 11:24 AM

According to IMD Kolkata, North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. South Bengal districts may remain mostly dry and humid, although isolated thunderstorm activity cannot be ruled out in Nadia, Birbhum, and North 24 Parganas.

Yesterday (17 May 2026) vs Today (18 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave, or Sudden Changes?

The weather turned noticeably from Sunday to Monday in various parts of the state.

City 17 May Weather 18 May Weather Major Change
Kolkata Partly Cloudy, 35°C Hot & Humid, 38°C Temperature Rise
Howrah Humid with Clouds Sticky Heat Higher Humidity
Purulia Dry Heat Severe Heatwave Extreme Heat Increase
Paschim Medinipur Warm with Wind Hot & Dry Reduced Cloud Cover
Darjeeling Heavy Rain Thunderstorms Continue Persistent Rainfall
Jalpaiguri Rain & Gusty Winds Rain Alert Continues Wet Conditions Persist
Nadia Isolated Rain Thunderstorm Chances Lightning Risk

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Normal life in many districts is likely to be affected due to the prevailing heatwave and humidity. High humidity and heat stress may cause discomfort for commuters in Kolkata and Howrah during afternoon peak hours. Metro stations, buses and local trains are likely to be crowded as people avoid walking outdoors during peak sunlight.

In western districts like Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur, prolonged outdoor exposure can lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Rain, poor visibility and gusty winds may cause temporary traffic disruptions in the North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Siliguri.

Travel Advisory for Passengers by Rail & Road

  • Carry Water & Avoid Direct Sun Exposure
  • Expect Possible Delays During Thunderstorms in North Bengal
  • Avoid Unnecessary Afternoon Travel in Heatwave-Hit Districts
  • Stay Updated with Local IMD Advisories

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The IMD has issued several weather advisories for West Bengal on 18 May 2026.

North Bengal: Thunderstorms likely with lightning, Gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph, Heavy rain in isolated districts, Possible reduction in visibility and traffic congestion.

South Bengal: Likely to continue hot and humid conditions, Heatwave-like conditions in western districts, Isolated thunderstorm activity possible in some districts.

Districts under significant heat stress include: Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Birbhum.

Districts under thunderstorm alert include: Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, North 24 Parganas

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Weather models suggest that West Bengal may continue witnessing contrasting weather patterns over the next two weeks.

Region Forecast Trend Temperature Trend Rainfall Chances
Kolkata & Howrah Hot & Humid 37-39°C Low to Moderate
Purulia & Bankura Heatwave Conditions 40-42°C Very Low
Paschim Medinipur Dry Heat 38-40°C Low
North Bengal Hills Frequent Rain 18-25°C High
Jalpaiguri & Alipurduar Thunderstorms 28-32°C High
Coastal Bengal Humid & Cloudy 34-36°C Moderate

Meteorologists expect temperatures across South Bengal to remain above normal for the next several days before pre-monsoon showers potentially bring temporary relief later this week. North Bengal is expected to continue receiving periodic thunderstorms and moderate rainfall.

ALSO READ: Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Bengaluru Forecast With IMD Insights

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West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts
Tags: Howrah weatherIMD weather alertKolkata temperature todayKolkata weather todayPaschim Medinipur weatherPurulia heatwaveWest Bengal heatwave 2026West Bengal rain alertWest Bengal weather update

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West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts

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West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts
West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts
West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts
West Bengal Weather Update (18 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Sweeps Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur And More Districts

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