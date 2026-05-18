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Home > Regionals News > Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State

Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State

Kerala is getting a lot of rain and thunderstorms on May 18 2026. The rain is really strong. There are very strong winds too. This is happening because the weather is changing before the monsoon season starts.

Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 12:28 IST

Kerala will probably get a lot of rain today, May 18 2026. There will also be thunderstorms and strong winds. The weather will be really humid. This is because the weather is getting ready for the monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department says that some areas in Kerala are on alert for rain and strong winds. They are telling fishermen to be careful and not go out to sea because the weather is bad along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. The weather forecast says that the monsoon is coming soon to the region. Kerala is likely to get the monsoon, than usual this month. The monsoon conditions are getting stronger every day. Kerala is waiting for the monsoon to start.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Multiple Kerala Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for several Kerala districts. These Kerala districts include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. The India Meteorological Department issued this alert on May 18. The reason for this alert is that the India Meteorological Department is expecting rainfall in these Kerala districts. The heavy rainfall is expected to be between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

People who live in landslide- areas and low-lying areas should be careful. The heavy rain can cause water to get stuck in some areas. It can also reduce how far we can see.. It can cause flooding in some areas.

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The authorities have warned the residents of these Kerala districts to remain cautious. They should be cautious because the heavy rain can trigger these problems.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely Across State

There may be thunderstorms in Kerala. These thunderstorms can bring lightning and strong winds. The strong winds can reach speeds of 40–50 kmph. This can happen in some parts of Kerala till May 20.

The coastal areas of Kerala may also experience weather. The wind speeds in these areas can occasionally reach 60 kmph.

The fishermen have been advised not to go to the sea. This is because the weather is rough along the areas of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The rough weather can be dangerous, for the fishermen.

Kerala Temperatures Today (Main Cities)

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature
Thiruvananthapuram 31°C 24°C
Kochi 30°C 25°C
Kozhikode 31°C 24°C
Kannur 32°C 25°C
Palakkad 34°C 25°C

Humidity levels are going to stay high in areas so it is going to feel warmer even when it rains.

Monsoon Conditions Becoming Favourable Over Kerala

The weather people at the IMD say that things are looking good for the Southwest Monsoon to move into Kerala. They thought it might get there around May 26 which’s earlier than it usually does, on June 1.

The people who know about the weather say that more moisture is coming in from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This is making the rain come down harder in India. The Southwest Monsoon is getting stronger. It is going to bring more rain to southern India. The humidity levels and the Southwest Monsoon are going to make the weather feel really warm and wet.

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Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State
Tags: IMD Kerala Forecastkerala heavy rainfallkerala monsoon updateKerala rain alertkerala thunderstorms 2026kerala weather may 18 2026kerala weather todaykerala yellow alert

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Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State
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