Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State

Kerala will probably get a lot of rain today, May 18 2026. There will also be thunderstorms and strong winds. The weather will be really humid. This is because the weather is getting ready for the monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department says that some areas in Kerala are on alert for rain and strong winds. They are telling fishermen to be careful and not go out to sea because the weather is bad along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. The weather forecast says that the monsoon is coming soon to the region. Kerala is likely to get the monsoon, than usual this month. The monsoon conditions are getting stronger every day. Kerala is waiting for the monsoon to start.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for several Kerala districts. These Kerala districts include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. The India Meteorological Department issued this alert on May 18. The reason for this alert is that the India Meteorological Department is expecting rainfall in these Kerala districts. The heavy rainfall is expected to be between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

People who live in landslide- areas and low-lying areas should be careful. The heavy rain can cause water to get stuck in some areas. It can also reduce how far we can see.. It can cause flooding in some areas.

The authorities have warned the residents of these Kerala districts to remain cautious. They should be cautious because the heavy rain can trigger these problems.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely Across State

There may be thunderstorms in Kerala. These thunderstorms can bring lightning and strong winds. The strong winds can reach speeds of 40–50 kmph. This can happen in some parts of Kerala till May 20.

The coastal areas of Kerala may also experience weather. The wind speeds in these areas can occasionally reach 60 kmph.

The fishermen have been advised not to go to the sea. This is because the weather is rough along the areas of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The rough weather can be dangerous, for the fishermen.

Kerala Temperatures Today (Main Cities)

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Thiruvananthapuram 31°C 24°C Kochi 30°C 25°C Kozhikode 31°C 24°C Kannur 32°C 25°C Palakkad 34°C 25°C