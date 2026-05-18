Maharashtra Weather Today (May 18, 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, IMD Warns of Heatwave, Rains & Thunderstorm Activity Across State

The recent weather reports of Maharashtra are still indicating that the region is experiencing strong heat waves, coastal rains, cloudy weather, and sudden rainfall in several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that different parts of Maharashtra can experience highly unpredictable pre-monsoon weather conditions during the coming days. Weather experts believe that moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea, coupled with changing atmospheric conditions, are causing high levels of humidity in coastal areas, while the interior areas of the state are witnessing dry conditions and heat wave-like situations.

Maharashtra Weather Today

Weather Details Information Temperature 23°C to 43°C Current Weather Hot and humid with isolated rain chances Sunrise Time 05:35 AM – 06:01 AM Sunset Time 06:45 PM – 07:06 PM Moonrise Time 10:44 PM – 11:24 PM Moonset Time 09:02 AM – 09:51 AM

Mumbai Weather Today

Weather Details Information Temperature 29°C to 34°C Current Weather Humid with cloudy skies and rain chances Sunrise Time 06:01 AM Sunset Time 07:06 PM Moonrise Time 11:24 PM Moonset Time 09:51 AM

Pune Weather Today

Weather Details Information Temperature 24°C to 38°C Current Weather Hot afternoon with dry evening Sunrise Time 05:57 AM Sunset Time 06:58 PM Moonrise Time 11:02 PM Moonset Time 09:24 AM

Nagpur Weather Today

Weather Details Information Temperature 29°C to 43°C Current Weather Very hot with dry winds Sunrise Time 05:35 AM Sunset Time 06:45 PM Moonrise Time 10:44 PM Moonset Time 09:02 AM

Nashik Weather Today

Weather Details Information Temperature 23°C to 37°C Current Weather Moderate weather with breeze during evening hours Sunrise Time 05:59 AM Sunset Time 06:59 PM Moonrise Time 11:05 PM Moonset Time 09:27 AM

Weather Alerts By IMD for Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced weather alerts for several parts of Maharashtra amid continuing unstable pre-monsoon weather activity in many areas of the state. The weather forecast by experts suggests that heatwave-like activity would continue in Vidarbha and adjacent interiors where temperatures will reportedly remain extremely hot during daytime over the next few days. Rising humidity will also be recorded in coastal parts of the Konkan region due to moisture-laden winds blowing in from the Arabian Sea. Additionally, weather forecasters have also cautioned that there might be occurrences of isolated thunderstorms and light showers in many places during the evenings due to gusty winds and sudden changes in weather conditions. Unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions are also likely to continue gaining momentum towards the end of May due to continuing changes in weather conditions in the atmosphere.

Influence Of Weather On Everyday Activities

The ongoing situation of heat waves and the increase in humidity could influence everyday activities in various locations in Maharashtra. The hot weather experienced in the afternoons would make things difficult for those working outdoors as well as travelers. The coastal regions in Maharashtra could experience humid weather, and that too will make people feel uncomfortable in the daytime. On the other hand, there could be rain showers and thunderstorms occurring in isolated locations in Maharashtra, causing traffic disruption due to flooding in certain areas. There could be minor delays in flights as well as train services in case the thunderstorm intensifies in certain cities.

Maharashtra’s 15-Day Weather Forecast

Weather scientists have predicted that Maharashtra might experience uncertain pre-monsoon weather patterns for the next 15 days. Weather temperatures are anticipated to range from 23 degrees centigrade to 43 degrees centigrade in various parts of the state. The central and interior parts of Maharashtra will experience prolonged heatwaves. Weather specialists have predicted that coastal areas may gradually experience increased clouds and humidity due to increased moisture flows from the Arabian Sea. Lightning and rain chances are expected to increase at the latter part of May, particularly in the evening time.

Also read: Kerala Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alerts as Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Lash State