CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 63 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The stage is set, the stakes are high beside the sea, as the Chennai Super Kings gear up to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 18, 2026. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Super Kings as their first and foremost aim is to make it to the playoffs. With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side and Sanju Samson behind the stumps, the While Podu Army is aiming for a thrilling victory on their home turf. Conversely, riding high on their all-round performances throughout the season, the Orange Army is focussing to conclude in the top two of the points table.

CSK Vs SRH Match Details: Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026 Match Fixture Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 63 Date Of Match May 18 2026 Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST Match Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Chepauk’s surface traditionally provides a highly gripping track that massively assists quality spin bowlers during the middle overs. However, the current weather forecast indicates cloudy conditions with a 35% chance of rain and heavy humidity over Chennai today. This heavy moisture content will inevitably result in a massive evening dew factor, making it incredibly difficult for the bowlers to grip the wet ball in the second innings. Consequently, the pitch will play significantly better for the batters chasing the target. The captain winning the toss will undoubtedly elect to bowl first to fully exploit these changing ground conditions.

CSK Vs SRH Probable Playing XI: Match 63 IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein.

Impact Player Options: Sarfaraz Khan/Mukul Chaudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (Captain), Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Impact Player Options: Praful Hinge/Aniket Verma.

CSK Vs SRH Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson

Batters: Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube

All Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Noor Ahmad, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Abhishek Sharma: The explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad opener is on good touch, proving his absolute dominance inside the powerplay overs.

Sanju Samson: The dynamic Chennai wicket-keeper batter anchors the top order beautifully and possesses the brilliant ability to hit massive match-winning sixes on the slow Chepauk surface.

Top Vice Captain Choices:

Pat Cummins: The brilliant Sunrisers Hyderabad captain consistently picks up crucial wickets across all phases while providing highly valuable quickfire runs lower down the batting order.

Kartik Sharma: The highly talented Chennai batter holds the crucial ability to aggressively accelerate the innings during the middle overs, making him a massive differential pick tonight.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 18 May: Match 63, Playing 11, Key Players & Match Prediction