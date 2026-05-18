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Home > Middle east > UAE Announces Strict Salary and Wage Rules for Private Sector Companies as MOHRE Enforces New Payment Deadline

UAE Announces Strict Salary and Wage Rules for Private Sector Companies as MOHRE Enforces New Payment Deadline

The UAE has introduced a new salary payment deadline for private sector companies starting June 1, aiming to strengthen worker protections and improve wage payment transparency.

UAE Announces Strict Salary and Wage Rules for Private Sector Companies as MOHRE Enforces New Payment Deadline

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 15:18 IST

The United Arab Emirates has made a new regulation regarding the payment of salaries by private sector firms to be implemented from June 1st onwards. With the latest labour law, the UAE has made it mandatory for companies to disburse their employees’ salaries before the end of each month to provide additional protection to their wages. This is one of the measures being taken by the UAE government to secure the rights of workers and maintain stability in the country. It has been anticipated that the new rule will decrease any delays in the payment of wages and also ensure a higher level of cooperation between firms and the employees working under them.

New Salary Deadline Explained

As per the new law, companies based in the private sector operating in the UAE will have to transfer the wages of their employees to them within 15 days after the expiration of the specified dates of payment as mentioned in the employment contract. The failure to pay the wages within this time will lead to it being deemed overdue.

The implementation of this new law will be done through the Wage Protection System (WPS). It will be implemented in the same manner through which WPS was enforced in the country. The Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation of the UAE introduced this new deadline to protect the rights of workers in the country.

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Focus on Worker Protection

The revised deadline on salaries is part of the larger labour reforms undertaken by the UAE in order to provide a secure and safe work atmosphere to the millions of expatriates and nationals working in the private sector of the country. According to labour experts, timely salaries are one of the most crucial factors influencing employee wellbeing and stability.

Late payment of salaries causes many problems for employees because they depend on their salaries to pay rent, commute costs, educational fees, and other expenses. The introduction of strict salary deadlines by the UAE government will ensure better accountability from employers.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Companies that do not adhere to the wage payment schedule will incur various penalties under the revised system. Fines can be imposed, and licenses for hiring foreign workers may be withheld from repeat offenders. Under the Wage Protection System, the government can trace payroll transactions to determine if companies consistently fail to pay their employees’ salaries.

Companies must be prepared to update their payroll systems before the regulation becomes effective in June. Employers have been advised to transfer salaries ahead of time to prevent any technical or banking problems that might lead to sanctions.

Impact on UAE’s Business Environment

There have been various changes implemented by the UAE government over the past years with regard to labor laws as it tries to enhance its reputation across the globe as an attractive destination for investments and employment. It is believed that this new change will contribute positively to the transparency of the work environment and at the same time ensure that employees are treated with dignity. The UAE attracts many skilled professionals and workers from other countries, thus making it imperative to implement labor protection policies. It is envisaged that the implementation of this new policy will help both employees and legitimate employers through effective payroll management systems.

Also Read: Sheikh Mohammed’s Surprise Visit to Local Dubai Cafe Wins Hearts, Boosts Emirati Entrepreneurship

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UAE Announces Strict Salary and Wage Rules for Private Sector Companies as MOHRE Enforces New Payment Deadline
Tags: employee salary deadlineMoHREUAE labour lawUAE private sectorUAE salary rule

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UAE Announces Strict Salary and Wage Rules for Private Sector Companies as MOHRE Enforces New Payment Deadline
UAE Announces Strict Salary and Wage Rules for Private Sector Companies as MOHRE Enforces New Payment Deadline
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