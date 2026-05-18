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Home > World News > Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’

Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’

Viral Video: Two American nationals were arrested in Japan after allegedly entering a restricted area at Ichikawa City Zoo to get close to Punch, the viral baby macaque that has become an internet sensation and attracted huge crowds in recent months.

Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’ (Via X)
Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’ (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 14:43 IST

Viral Video: Two American nationals have been arrested in Japan after allegedly entering a restricted area at a zoo while trying to get close to Punch, the viral baby macaque that recently became an internet sensation. The incident took place at the Ichikawa City Zoo, where the monkey has drawn huge crowds over the past few months.

Who Is Punch, The Monkey Going Viral Online?

Punch is a baby Japanese macaque born at Ichikawa City Zoo in 2025. The monkey became famous online after videos showed him clinging to a stuffed orangutan toy after reportedly being abandoned by his mother. The emotional clips spread rapidly across social media, turning Punch into one of Japan’s most talked-about animal stars.

The zoo has since seen a surge in visitors, with long queues forming daily as people arrive hoping to catch a glimpse of the young macaque.

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What Happened At The Zoo?

As per the reports, the 2 US nationals allegedly attempted a risky stunt inside the zoo premises to get closer to Punch. Authorities said they entered an area that was off-limits to visitors, triggering immediate security action. Later, the officials detained the pair, and the matter is now under investigation by local authorities. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Viral Fame Brings Unexpected Challenges

Baby Punch’s growing popularity has brought major attention to the zoo, but it has also created crowd management and security concerns. Videos and photos of the macaque continue to spread online, attracting tourists and influencers from different countries.

Zoo authorities have urged visitors to follow safety rules and avoid dangerous behavior around animals and restricted enclosures.

The baby macaque’s story has struck an emotional chord online, with many users calling him adorable and relatable. His attachment to the stuffed toy turned him into a popular figure not only in Japan but internationally as well.

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Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’

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Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’

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Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’
Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’
Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’
Viral Video: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt At Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo To Meet Viral Macaque ‘Punch’

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