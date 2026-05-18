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Home > World News > New Twist In Jefferey Epstein Probe: 10 New Victims Emerge In France | What we Know

New Twist In Jefferey Epstein Probe: 10 New Victims Emerge In France | What we Know

France’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged network intensifies as 10 new suspected victims come forward following fresh US court document releases, expanding scrutiny into possible French links and collaborators.

New Twist In Jefferey Epstein Probe: 10 New Victims Emerge In France | What we Know (Photo: X)
New Twist In Jefferey Epstein Probe: 10 New Victims Emerge In France | What we Know (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 13:24 IST

The investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged network has widened in France after 10 previously unknown suspected victims contacted authorities following the release of fresh US court documents linked to the convicted sex offender. The development adds new momentum to an inquiry that has been gradually expanding since earlier disclosures from American investigators reignited global attention on Epstein’s international connections.

France opened a special task force in February to look into possible crimes tied to Jeffrey Epstein that may have taken place on French soil or involved French nationals allegedly connected to his operations. The move came after another batch of US Justice Department documents surfaced from the long-running Epstein investigation. Authorities say the focus is not only on Epstein himself but also on individuals and networks that may have supported or enabled his activities across borders.

Nearly 20 people have contacted investigators since February

Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the number of people reaching out to investigators has increased significantly since the probe began. “Some were already known to investigators, but we also had new victims come forward, ones we didn’t know at all. There are around 10 of them,” Beccuau told RTL Radio, as quoted by AFP. She also added that several of the alleged victims are currently based outside France, which has added an international dimension to the inquiry.

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New evidence review 

Investigators in Paris are now going through telephone records, address books, computer data, and names that appeared in the US files in an effort to identify possible French links to Epstein’s network. “We have also got back out Mr Epstein’s computer, his telephone records, his address books,” Beccuau said, adding that French authorities would seek international assistance as part of the inquiry.

So far, officials have not formally questioned any major suspects as part of the renewed phase of the investigation. “It is only once we have fully understood Epstein’s relationships with the other key figures in France that we will hear from the defendants,” Beccuau said.

Key individuals under renewed scrutiny in France

Several figures previously associated with earlier French investigations have once again come under focus as authorities widen the scope.

Among them is former modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who was accused of rape and trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein before he died in prison in 2022. Prosecutors believe Brunel may have played a role in recruiting and moving young women linked to Epstein’s circle.

Former Elite modelling executive Gerald Marie is also under investigation over allegations related to sexual assault and trafficking. He has denied all wrongdoing. Modelling scout Daniel Siad has also been named in media reports, with accusations from former models suggesting grooming attempts linked to introductions within Epstein’s network.

The release of additional US court documents earlier this year has brought renewed attention to several public figures whose names appeared in Epstein-related files, although investigators stress that inclusion in the records does not imply criminal responsibility. Among those named was former French culture minister Jack Lang, who denied wrongdoing after reports noted repeated mentions of his name in the documents.

Global political ripple effects from the Epstein case

The wider Epstein scandal has continued to generate political consequences across multiple countries. In the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer faced criticism linked to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States, due to Mandelson’s earlier association with Epstein.

The scandal has also affected Norway’s public figures, including Mette-Marit, who issued an apology earlier this year over past contact with Epstein. Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland and Borge Brende have also been named in connection with the case and said they are cooperating with investigators.

Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III, has also faced long-running scrutiny in the UK, losing royal titles and public duties following allegations tied to Epstein.

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New Twist In Jefferey Epstein Probe: 10 New Victims Emerge In France | What we Know

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