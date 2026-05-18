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Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

🕒 Updated: May 18, 2026 06:29:37 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Weather Today Live
Weather Today Live

Weather Update Today (18 May, 2026): As heatwave conditions tighten their grip across several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and other major cities on May 18, 2026. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi, where temperatures may rise above 42 degrees Celsius which will make it one of the hottest days of the season so far. However, Delhi has been experiencing rough weather for the past few days. 

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms captured the national capital, giving people relief from scorching heat. 

Not only Delhi but also Mumbai and Hyderabad are likely to witness a heatwave as the temperature may rise up to 42 degrees in the major cities. 

The heat in India is set to intensify over the next few days as the temperature more likely to climb to 37 degrees on May 18, 2026 and as high as 46 degrees by late next week. 

On May 18 IMD issued a heatwave alerts in its latest press release for states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Meanwhile, the remaining 17 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand have a high possibility of witnessing thunderstorms and rain where strong winds can blow at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour. 

The weather change in major cities is turning it from hot and dry weather to cool and breezy within a short time, making outdoor conditions better. The streets which had been heated by direct sunlight, started to cool down while the residents found the atmosphere more comfortable.

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Live Updates

  • 06:27 (IST) 18 May 2026

    India Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast

    Hour  Sky Condition Temperature Chance of Rain
    8:30 AM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadSunny

    Sunny

    		 37°C (Feels 39°C) 0%
    10:30 AM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadSunny

    Sunny

    		 39°C (Feels 42°C) 0%
    12:30 PM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadSunny

    Blazing Sun

    		 42°C 0%
    2:30 PM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadSunny

    Peak Heat

    		 43°C (Feels 45°C) 0%
    4:30 PM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadSunny

    Hot & Dry Winds

    		 43°C 0%
    6:30 PM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadSunny

    Warm Sunset

    		 41°C 0%
    8:30 PM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadClear

    Clear

    		 38°C 0%
    10:30 PM
    Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, AhmedabadClear

    Clear

    		 36°C 0%
  • 06:25 (IST) 18 May 2026

    India Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Weather Today

    On May 18, 2026, Delhi seems to be under a strict heatwave warning with blazing sunlight and an expected peak temperature between 43 degrees and 45 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital region.

  • 06:18 (IST) 18 May 2026

    India Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: India Weather Today

    Weather across India today is showing a pretty sharp split, like on one side there is a heavy heatwave while on the other, rain just comes down hard. Severe heatwaves are gripping the North, but the South and East are getting heavy rainfall , soaking everything in sight. The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out maximum alerts for extreme conditions on both sides of the states. A rough five day spell of heat starts today over the northern plains, driven by hot dry winds that move in from the northwest.
Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (18 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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