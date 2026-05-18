Honda City 2026 Facelift: Features, Top Model Price, On-Road Price In Delhi & Full Details

Japanese automotive manufacturing giant Honda is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India. The company is preparing for launch of a facelift variant of Honda City, and the company has commenced the testing, and the sedan has been spotted multiple times. The latest spy shots of the upcoming facelift reveal the front and rear design. The spy shots portray the lighting signature too. Several media reports also suggest that the company has begun shipping the facelift sedan to showrooms ahead of its launch scheduled for 22nd May 2026.

What’s New in Honda City 2026 Facelift? Full Features and Design Upgrades

Let’s be honest. The City has looked pretty much the same for a while now. So when spy shots started doing the rounds showing a sharper, more confident front end, a lot of people sat up and took notice. The 2026 facelift is not a ground-up redesign, but it does enough to feel fresh.

The sides stay familiar, and honestly, that is fine. The 5th Gen City has always had a shape that ages well. What is new are the wheels, finished in black, which give it a sportier edge without going overboard. At the back, the tail lights may get a smoked finish and there is a more natural-looking spoiler. The old C-shaped bumper design has been replaced with something that feels more modern.

Inside, you are likely getting a bigger screen than the current 8-inch unit, possibly in a portrait layout like you see on newer cars these days. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay should be there, along with a better sound system. A 360-degree camera is also expected, something Honda already offers on the Elevate.

Honda City 2026 Price in India: Top Model Cost and Variant-Wise Breakdown

Nobody likes price surprises. So here is a rough idea of what to budget for. The City facelift is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 12.50 lakh and Rs 19.00 lakh, spread across 7 variants with manual and automatic gearbox options.

The hybrid version is likely to start from around Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Because of the new additions, expect prices to go up by Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000 over the current model depending on the variant you pick. Honda will confirm everything officially on May 22, so these are estimates for now.

Honda City 2026 On-Road Price in Delhi: RTO, Insurance and Total Cost

The price tag at the showroom is never the final number. By the time you add road tax, registration fees, and insurance in Delhi, the bill climbs considerably. For a car in this segment, on-road costs in Delhi usually run about 15 to 20 percent above the ex-showroom price. That puts the entry-level variant at roughly Rs 14.5 lakh on-road. The top petrol model could touch Rs 22 lakh, and the hybrid flagship may cross Rs 24 lakh when all costs are included. Treat these as ballpark figures until Honda announces confirmed prices post-launch.

Honda City 2026 Specifications: Engine, Mileage and Fuel Tank Capacity

If you love how the current City drives, you will feel right at home. Honda is keeping the engine exactly as it is. The same 1.5-litre petrol unit making 121PS and 145Nm carries over, with your choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic. The e:HEV hybrid pairs the petrol engine with electric motors for a combined output of around 126PS, and uses an e-CVT.

The hybrid version can do up to 27.1 km per litre, which is a number that would make most SUV owners jealous. The regular petrol should land around 17.7 to 18.4 km per litre. The fuel tank is expected to hold 40 litres, which means fewer stops at the pump on long drives.

Honda City 2026 vs Old Models (2016 to 2025): What Has Changed?

If your family has owned a City before, you are not alone. This car has been part of Indian households for generations now. It first came to India back in 1998 and has never really left. The fifth-generation model arrived in 2020 and got a mild update in 2023. A completely new generation is not coming until 2028, so this facelift carries the weight of keeping the City in the game for the next two years.

Put the 2026 model next to a 2016 City and you are looking at a car that is bigger, better equipped, and now available with a hybrid powertrain that the older generation could not have imagined. Honda India has had a tough run with sales lately, and the facelifted City along with the ZR-V are its best shot right now at winning buyers back. For anyone who has always had a soft corner for the City, this update genuinely feels like Honda is trying again. And that counts for something.