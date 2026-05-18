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Home > India News > Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

North India Rain Alert 18 May 2026: Delhi NCR, UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and hill states may witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds after intense heatwave conditions.

Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers
Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 17:17 IST

In the wake of the long duration of hot wave conditions prevailing in North India, a number of big cities may receive rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gale winds on May 18, 2026. Climate experts reveal that with the coming of the new western disturbance moving over northern India, along with moist air currents from nearby areas, there will be relief from excessive temperature. The regions of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh may expect a change in weather till the time of evenings and nights. The weather experts suggest that with the interaction of dry hot air and the moist air current, there may be rainfall, thunderstorm activity in some major cities. In some places, there can also be dust storms, cloud formation, lightning, and strong winds blowing from the surface level. Temperature, which had crossed 44 degrees Celsius in northern Indian cities, might show some cooling following the onset of rainfall. Some recommendations have been made by authorities and weather departments for people regarding the sudden weather conditions. Also, people are encouraged to keep themselves hydrated, watch out for weather conditions and prepare for strong gusts of winds, particularly in areas that are exposed to dust storms and thunderstorms.

North India Rain Alert: City Wise weather forecast

City Expected Weather Temperature Range Rain Chances
Delhi Cloudy sky with light rain and thunder 28°C – 41°C Moderate
Noida Light showers and gusty winds 27°C – 40°C Moderate
Gurgaon Thunderstorm activity possible 28°C – 41°C Moderate
Jaipur Dust storm followed by rain 29°C – 42°C Low to Moderate
Dehradun Frequent showers and cloudy weather 22°C – 33°C High
Lucknow Rain and thunderstorms likely 27°C – 39°C Moderate
Agra Isolated showers expected 28°C – 40°C Moderate
Kanpur Humid weather with rain chances 28°C – 40°C Moderate
Patna Thunderstorms with rainfall likely 27°C – 37°C High
Chandigarh Light rain and cloudy skies 25°C – 37°C Moderate
Shimla Continuous light rain expected 16°C – 24°C High

What’s the Reason of Sudden Weather Change in North India

Weather Factor Impact
Western Disturbance Bringing moisture and cloud formation
Moist Winds From Arabian Sea Increasing humidity and rainfall activity
Temperature Imbalance Triggering thunderstorms and gusty winds
Heatwave Conditions Leading to unstable atmospheric conditions

Weather experts believe that many weather systems are affecting the atmosphere of North India at the moment. The weather system of western disturbance that passes through north Indian states, along with moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, causes instability in the weather conditions. Though rainfall may bring temporary relief from high temperatures, it is also predicted that humidity levels will continue in some cities after showers.

IMD Advisory for Residents

The weather departments have suggested that the residents in the affected cities should be cautious during the time of thunderstorms, lightning, and sudden weather changes in the region of North India. It has been advised by the authorities that any unnecessary travel should not be taken place during heavy rainfall and winds, particularly in the evening and nighttime hours because of an increase in thunderstorms. People should stay indoors during the lightning and refrain from seeking shelters under weak structures, electric poles, and trees owing to the possibility of branch fall and strong winds. Electronic devices are also required to be protected by the residents during thunderstorms as there is the chance of damage due to lightning or power surges. Although there will be a fall in temperature after the rainfall, the health experts have suggested hydration to the residents owing to humidity in many regions.

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Rain May Provide Temporary Relief in North India

Showers predicted to occur in North India on May 18, 2026, will provide much-needed relief for millions of people in North India, who have been enduring extreme summer heat in recent days. Although the extent of the rainfall may differ from one city to another, overcast skies coupled with cooling temperatures will make the weather better for now. However, weather experts are still keeping an eye on the developing situation, as more rain may fall on other northern states over the next few days.

🌤️ North India Weather Alert (Next 5 Days)

City \ Date 18 May 19 May 20 May 21 May 22 May
Delhi 🔥 Heatwave 🔥 Extreme Heat 🔥 Heatwave ⛈️ Thunderstorm chance 🔥 Hot
Noida 🔥 Heatwave 🔥 Extreme Heat 🔥 Heatwave ⛈️ Storm chance 🔥 Hot
Gurgaon 🔥 Heatwave 🔥 Extreme Heat 🔥 Heatwave ⛈️ Dust storm risk 🔥 Hot
Jaipur 🔥 Very Hot 🔥 Heatwave peak 🔥 Hot 🌪️ Dust storm chance 🔥 Hot
Dehradun 🌤️ Warm ⛈️ Thunderstorm ⛈️ Heavy rain chance 🌧️ Rain 🌤️ Mild
Lucknow 🔥 Hot 🔥 Heatwave 🔥 Extreme heat ⛈️ Thunderstorm 🔥 Hot
Agra 🔥 Hot 🔥 Heatwave 🔥 Extreme heat 🔥 Hot 🔥 Hot
Kanpur 🔥 Extreme Heat 🔥 Severe Heatwave 🔥 Extreme Heat ⛈️ Storm chance 🔥 Hot
Patna 🌫️ Hot & humid 🔥 Hot ⛈️ Thunderstorm ⛈️ Rain chance 🌫️ Humid
Chandigarh 🔥 Warm ⛈️ Thunderstorm ⛈️ Rain 🌧️ Showers 🌤️ Clear
Shimla 🌧️ Rain ⛈️ Thunderstorm 🌧️ Heavy rain ⛈️ Storm 🌤️ Cool

Also read: Delhi-NCR Rain Alert Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad | Check Forecast

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Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers
Tags: delhi weather updateheatwave relief newsIMD rain forecastnorth india rain alertnorth india weather todaythunderstorm warning India

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Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

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Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers
Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers
Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers
Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

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