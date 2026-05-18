Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

In the wake of the long duration of hot wave conditions prevailing in North India, a number of big cities may receive rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gale winds on May 18, 2026. Climate experts reveal that with the coming of the new western disturbance moving over northern India, along with moist air currents from nearby areas, there will be relief from excessive temperature. The regions of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh may expect a change in weather till the time of evenings and nights. The weather experts suggest that with the interaction of dry hot air and the moist air current, there may be rainfall, thunderstorm activity in some major cities. In some places, there can also be dust storms, cloud formation, lightning, and strong winds blowing from the surface level. Temperature, which had crossed 44 degrees Celsius in northern Indian cities, might show some cooling following the onset of rainfall. Some recommendations have been made by authorities and weather departments for people regarding the sudden weather conditions. Also, people are encouraged to keep themselves hydrated, watch out for weather conditions and prepare for strong gusts of winds, particularly in areas that are exposed to dust storms and thunderstorms.
North India Rain Alert: City Wise weather forecast
|City
|Expected Weather
|Temperature Range
|Rain Chances
|Delhi
|Cloudy sky with light rain and thunder
|28°C – 41°C
|Moderate
|Noida
|Light showers and gusty winds
|27°C – 40°C
|Moderate
|Gurgaon
|Thunderstorm activity possible
|28°C – 41°C
|Moderate
|Jaipur
|Dust storm followed by rain
|29°C – 42°C
|Low to Moderate
|Dehradun
|Frequent showers and cloudy weather
|22°C – 33°C
|High
|Lucknow
|Rain and thunderstorms likely
|27°C – 39°C
|Moderate
|Agra
|Isolated showers expected
|28°C – 40°C
|Moderate
|Kanpur
|Humid weather with rain chances
|28°C – 40°C
|Moderate
|Patna
|Thunderstorms with rainfall likely
|27°C – 37°C
|High
|Chandigarh
|Light rain and cloudy skies
|25°C – 37°C
|Moderate
|Shimla
|Continuous light rain expected
|16°C – 24°C
|High
What’s the Reason of Sudden Weather Change in North India
|Weather Factor
|Impact
|Western Disturbance
|Bringing moisture and cloud formation
|Moist Winds From Arabian Sea
|Increasing humidity and rainfall activity
|Temperature Imbalance
|Triggering thunderstorms and gusty winds
|Heatwave Conditions
|Leading to unstable atmospheric conditions
Weather experts believe that many weather systems are affecting the atmosphere of North India at the moment. The weather system of western disturbance that passes through north Indian states, along with moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, causes instability in the weather conditions. Though rainfall may bring temporary relief from high temperatures, it is also predicted that humidity levels will continue in some cities after showers.
IMD Advisory for Residents
The weather departments have suggested that the residents in the affected cities should be cautious during the time of thunderstorms, lightning, and sudden weather changes in the region of North India. It has been advised by the authorities that any unnecessary travel should not be taken place during heavy rainfall and winds, particularly in the evening and nighttime hours because of an increase in thunderstorms. People should stay indoors during the lightning and refrain from seeking shelters under weak structures, electric poles, and trees owing to the possibility of branch fall and strong winds. Electronic devices are also required to be protected by the residents during thunderstorms as there is the chance of damage due to lightning or power surges. Although there will be a fall in temperature after the rainfall, the health experts have suggested hydration to the residents owing to humidity in many regions.
Rain May Provide Temporary Relief in North India
Showers predicted to occur in North India on May 18, 2026, will provide much-needed relief for millions of people in North India, who have been enduring extreme summer heat in recent days. Although the extent of the rainfall may differ from one city to another, overcast skies coupled with cooling temperatures will make the weather better for now. However, weather experts are still keeping an eye on the developing situation, as more rain may fall on other northern states over the next few days.
🌤️ North India Weather Alert (Next 5 Days)
|City \ Date
|18 May
|19 May
|20 May
|21 May
|22 May
|Delhi
|🔥 Heatwave
|🔥 Extreme Heat
|🔥 Heatwave
|⛈️ Thunderstorm chance
|🔥 Hot
|Noida
|🔥 Heatwave
|🔥 Extreme Heat
|🔥 Heatwave
|⛈️ Storm chance
|🔥 Hot
|Gurgaon
|🔥 Heatwave
|🔥 Extreme Heat
|🔥 Heatwave
|⛈️ Dust storm risk
|🔥 Hot
|Jaipur
|🔥 Very Hot
|🔥 Heatwave peak
|🔥 Hot
|🌪️ Dust storm chance
|🔥 Hot
|Dehradun
|🌤️ Warm
|⛈️ Thunderstorm
|⛈️ Heavy rain chance
|🌧️ Rain
|🌤️ Mild
|Lucknow
|🔥 Hot
|🔥 Heatwave
|🔥 Extreme heat
|⛈️ Thunderstorm
|🔥 Hot
|Agra
|🔥 Hot
|🔥 Heatwave
|🔥 Extreme heat
|🔥 Hot
|🔥 Hot
|Kanpur
|🔥 Extreme Heat
|🔥 Severe Heatwave
|🔥 Extreme Heat
|⛈️ Storm chance
|🔥 Hot
|Patna
|🌫️ Hot & humid
|🔥 Hot
|⛈️ Thunderstorm
|⛈️ Rain chance
|🌫️ Humid
|Chandigarh
|🔥 Warm
|⛈️ Thunderstorm
|⛈️ Rain
|🌧️ Showers
|🌤️ Clear
|Shimla
|🌧️ Rain
|⛈️ Thunderstorm
|🌧️ Heavy rain
|⛈️ Storm
|🌤️ Cool
Also read: Delhi-NCR Rain Alert Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad | Check Forecast
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.