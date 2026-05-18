From Indore Dreams to Mumbai Spotlight: Sonnal Singh’s Inspiring Journey to Stardom

New Delhi [India], May 15: Sonnal Singh, a small-town girl from Indore, turned her dream of becoming an actress into reality through years of hard work, struggle, and determination. After moving to Mumbai with big dreams and little support, she faced countless auditions, rejections, financial struggles, and personal challenges — but never gave up on herself.

Despite the difficulties of the entertainment industry, Sonnal stayed grounded, focused on improving her craft through acting workshops, dance training, and fitness, while holding on to the values her family had taught her.

Her journey changed when she met Piyush Dinesh Gupta, who recognized her sincerity, dedication, and talent. Believing in her potential, he mentored her and eventually cast her in the upcoming web series Vimal Khanna.

After conducting nearly 1,300 auditions, Piyush and his team finalized Sonnal Singh for the role, showcasing their commitment to discovering fresh and authentic talent.

The series also features Akshay Anand in a pivotal role, along with Neelu Ji and Pale Ji Mahir as Bosco.

Known for successful projects like Raktanchal, Shiksha Mandal, and Interrogation, Piyush Dinesh Gupta aims to deliver another powerful entertainment experience with Vimal Khanna, releasing today, May 15, on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.

Sonnal Singh’s story is a powerful reminder that dreams do come true for those who continue believing in themselves, no matter how difficult the journey becomes.

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