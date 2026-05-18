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Home > Sports News > WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

Get the complete WWE Raw May 18 2026, preview. Check the full match card live streaming details, timings and key battles featuring Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu.

WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card Live Streaming Timings And Key Battles (Image Source: X)
WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card Live Streaming Timings And Key Battles (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 17:20 IST

This exciting Monday Night Raw show, which will be aired on May 18 2026, will be broadcast live from the great Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. As the official go-home show for the next Saturday Night Main Event, this massive TV airing guarantees dynamic wrestling action and major storyline advancements. Worldwide viewers will watch just to see World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns avenge the defilement he overcame and was betrayed by Jacob Fatu. Not only are the championship belts decided, but the bloodbath of team matches will be officially convened tonight. 

WWE Raw May 18 2026 Full Match Card Details

WWE Raw Event/ Segment Superstars
World Heavyweight Champion Promo Roman Reigns Live In Ring Address To Jacob Fatu
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Brie Bella And Paige Vs Roxanne Perez And Raquel Rodriguez
Open Challenge Segment Oba Femi Live In Ring Challenge
Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match El Grande Americano And Los Americanos Vs Original Grande Americano And Los Americanos Hermanos

WWE Raw Live Streaming Timings And Broadcast Details

Broadcasting Category Official Details For Viewers
Date And Day Tuesday, May 19 2026
Official Start Time 5:30 AM IST
Official Global Streaming Platform Netflix Application And Website

Roman Reigns Addresses Brutal Attack By Jacob Fatu

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is back on Monday Night Raw today, looking for full payback and revenge after WWE stunned us all with a shocking show of disrespect and violence during the recent acknowledgement ceremony. The Tribal Chief will want to address the whole WWE universe, and the WWE fans are dying to see how the reigning champion will respond.

Brie Bella And Paige Defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Finally, Brie Bella and Paige will look to defend their amazing WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship for the first time in the promotion since their classic WrestleMania win! They now take on the very dangerous Judgment Day team of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez this evening. With Liv Morgan always sitting ringside, this winning fight should make for crazy action.

You Might Be Interested In

Oba Femi Continues His Dominant Open Challenge To Roster

Super-dude Oba Femi reemerges tonight in the brutal open challenge, returning once again to the squared circle of Monday Night Raw. After annihilating Los Garzas backstage last week when no one was willing to answer his call, the titanic hero appears greatly irritated. The entire locker room is desperately reluctant to react to this ruthless beast.

Massive Chaos Expected In Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

Destruction is guaranteed when El Grande Americano and Los Americanos collide with the Original Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos. This chaotic Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match features no disqualifications, meaning all six superstars will brawl simultaneously inside the squared circle, featuring highly dangerous weapons usage tonight.

Also Read – Jose Mourinho To Real Madrid: Santiago Bernabeu Return Confirmed With Two Year Deal

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WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles
Tags: Brie BellaFull Match CardGreensboro Coliseumjacob fatuLive Streaming DetailsLive Streaming TimingsMay 18 2026Monday night rawNetflix IndiaOBA FemiPaigeRaquel RodriguezRoman ReignsRoman Reigns Jacob FatuRoxanne PerezWWE RawWWE Raw May 18 2026

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WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles
WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles
WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles
WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

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