BCCI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Under Trouble For Playing Varun Chakravarthy Amid IPL 2026 Playoff Race? Report

BCCI vs KKR: Considering the long and hectic cricket schedule that India has to cover, and the IPL 2026 progressing into its business end, the availability of players and the fitness of cricketers becomes all the more crucial for the franchise teams and the country. In such a scenario, the long-standing debate between the national team and franchise cricket is still getting tougher; with the most recent issues and debates revolving around the Kolkata Knight Riders using Indian national team bowler Varun Chakravarthy despite having an injury, as KKR tries to make to the top four in their latest 29-run win against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday, May 16 at the historic Eden Gardens.

KKR vs GT: Will Kolkata Knight Riders get in trouble for playing Varun Chakravarthy?

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to pitch international spinner Varun Chakravarthy during a pivotal match may create severe concerns for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The player was allowed to bowl for the full quota of four overs while having a hairline fracture in his left foot, which the BCCI could definitely protest against. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs at Eden Gardens to keep their IPL playoffs dream alive.

While Rahane’s team is still a candidate for the IPL playoffs, they must win the remaining two matches, or they will not make it to the top 4. Although the recent victory over GT has given KKR hope, it has escalated the tensions between the Indian board and the three-time champions.

Varun Chakravarthy Injury: BCCI puts KKR and its management under scrutiny

Varun had to leave the field because of an injury picked during the Delhi Capitals match, so the important game against RCB was missed by him. Soon after, he was ruled out of his next IPL match against the defending champions due to a hairline fracture, scans revealed. However, he was still used by Ajinkya Rahane against the Titans and even fielded. Varun, a centrally contracted cricketer, remains a vital member of the Indian T20I side. As a PTI report, the BCCI has taken note of the incident from Saturday and might initiate an inquiry.

KKR to feel BCCI’s wrath again in IPL 2026?

This is not the first time that the three-time champions have had issues with the BCCI in IPL 2026. Earlier, even before the season began, the Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned team was dealt a serious blow after the BCCI directed them to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The decision from the Indian cricket board came after tensions in Bangladesh. It was a huge blow to the Knight Riders, who have been short on pace-bowling resources throughout the season, with Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana also being injured. Later, even their reserve bowlers, including the likes of Aakash Deep, also picked up an injury.

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