Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast, Songs, Budget & Latest Update

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle is already creating massive buzz among Bollywood fans. The movie was additionally delayed due to Shooting having to resume due to late days and its shooting got postponed. The Cinematographer successfully filmed the entire movie through the shooting schedule in order.

Welcome to the Jungle Release Date

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle release date has been given as June 26, 2026. The movie is scheduled to release after Dhamaal 4 on June 26, 2026. However, it has been speculated that film was postponed due to various reasons. “Welcome to the Jungle” is a big-budget movie and due to its large cast, the film got delayed at a certain point and was selected as a solo release over Dhamaal 4.

Welcome to the Jungle Cast

Earlier we have already posted the several news articles about Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle cast. The movie is a huge multi-starrer and has a huge ensemble cast. Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

It is estimated that Welcome to the Jungle has a huge ensemble cast of more than 30 actors. The film is anticipated to be the biggest comedy movie in the recent years.

Welcome To The Jungle Song

The title track of Welcome To The Jungle, which recently came out, has been getting tremendous response online. Viewers have been raving about the retro feel of the song and also the comic timing of Akshay Kumar. A lot of comments on social media have raved about the pair Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, and their chemistry was described as a throwback to the earlier Bollywood comedies.

The film reportedly also has a big post-credit song sequence featuring the whole cast. The report says the musical sequence was one of the last things shot before the film wrapped up.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

Though the makers have not officially confirmed the budget of the film, reports come that Welcome To The Jungle is on a massive scale because of the huge cast, overseas shoots, action sequences and huge VFX to be shot. Industry experts say the budget of the film would be anywhere between ₹250 crore to ₹300 crore putting it as one of the most expensive comedy movies in Bollywood.

And the film reportedly has various shooting schedules in UAE as well.

Massive Expectations Surrounding The Film

Welcome franchise has a huge fan base because of all the iconic comedy moments and characters. With Akshay Kumar returning to the franchise and a star-loaded cast coming to the madness, the expectation around the film is huge. The fans are all hoping that the film would bring in the same sort of mania and comedy that made the earlier movies successful.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, media updates, and official announcements available at the time of writing. Release dates, cast details, songs, and budget figures may change depending on production and studio decisions.