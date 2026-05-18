LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi Peddi cast chemist protest Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

Telangana weather update: IMD warns of dangerous heatwave conditions in northern districts as temperatures cross 44°C in several areas.

Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures
Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 20:21 IST

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued another heatwave warning in the state of Telangana as temperatures remain soaring across many districts. “Heat wave will prevail in the state especially in the districts of northern Telangana for the next 3 days- said IMD scientist D Dharma Raju.

Fastest Rising districts in Telangana Heatwave

The following districts are expected to experience the worst of heatwave conditions: Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Karimnagar. The warning follows record temperatures above 44 degrees over the weekend across different parts of the state.

IMD scientist D Dharma Raju’s warning

IMD scientist D Dharma Raju said the heatwave conditions will remain strong in Telangana due to dry weather conditions and high daytime temperatures. He warned especially northern districts of the state for the next three days.

You Might Be Interested In

The heat wave conditions have been worsening across the state due to lack of rainfall and no break from hot winds, the weather experts said. Apart from this, there will be low humidities levels in these areas which will increase the daytime heat levels across different districts.

Temperatures Keep Risen Across Telangana

Temperatures have kept on rising across Telangana for the last couple of days as the intense heat wave conditions keep getting worse. The data from the IMD has indicated that temperatures in several north districts have broken 45 degrees Celsius while several other districts in Hyderabad and its urban periphery are also suffering from severe temperatures especially in the afternoon.

The authorities have cautioned that such sweltering temperatures may cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and other health-related complications for children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

IMD Advisory For Residents

The IMD has recommended that people should avoid direct sunlight from 12 PM to 4 PM during the day. Residents have also been advised to drink a lot of water, wear light cotton clothes and not to travel outside during the day.

Health experts had also recommended that even if one is not thirsty, but should drink water and should also avoid travelling in the afternoons. Schools, panchayat and local authorities, emergency services and paramedical staff should also be kept on alert as this severe heatwave has been affecting the entire state.

Is there possibility of relief later this week

The heat wave may continue for the next few days but some forecasts suggest that there might be some isolated thunderstorm activity from the western and southern districts later this week. However, weather experts say that if any relief is to be seen it may be only temporary as long as there is not significant rainfall activity across the state.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning Across Karnataka Capital| Check Forecast

Disclaimer: This article is based on weather forecasts, official IMD statements, and publicly available reports at the time of writing. Weather conditions and heatwave warnings may change depending on atmospheric developments. Readers are advised to follow official IMD advisories and local administration updates for the latest information.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures
Tags: D Dharma Rajuheatwave in TelanganaIMD scientist D Dharma RajuIMD Telangana warningTelangana heat alertTelangana heatwaveTelangana temperature todayTelangana weather newsTelangana weather update

RELATED News

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Heatwave Warning: Temperature Likely to Touch 45°C, IMD Issues Alert for Coming Days

Bihar Weather & Heatwave Alert Today (18 May 2026): Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar Sizzle Above 40°C as IMD Issues Warning

Pune Horror: Drunk Man Beats Wife, Pours Acid On Her Genitals Over Affair Suspicion

Bangalore Power Cut Today (18 May 2026): HSR Layout, Arekere, Chandapura Hit by Massive Overnight Blackout — Check Affected Areas

Who Is Anitha R. Radhakrishnan? DMK MLA Behind ‘Vijay Government Won’t Last 6 Months’ Prediction

LATEST NEWS

Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

IPL 2026 Playoff And Final Tickets: Sale Dates, Booking Time, Ahmedabad Final Venue And How to Buy Online Guide

Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News

Why Are Pharmacies Across India Going On Strike On May 20? Nationwide Chemists Bandh Explained

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks

Watch: Panic Inside IndiGo Aircraft As 25-Minute Power Failure Traps Passengers In Sweltering Heat At Vadodara Airport

Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

Why India Is Not Playing FIFA World Cup 2026? Qualification Process and Key Reasons Explained

Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures
Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures
Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures
Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

QUICK LINKS