Telangana Heatwave Warning: IMD Warns Of Severe Heat For Next 3 Days Amid Rising Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued another heatwave warning in the state of Telangana as temperatures remain soaring across many districts. “Heat wave will prevail in the state especially in the districts of northern Telangana for the next 3 days- said IMD scientist D Dharma Raju.

Fastest Rising districts in Telangana Heatwave

The following districts are expected to experience the worst of heatwave conditions: Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Karimnagar. The warning follows record temperatures above 44 degrees over the weekend across different parts of the state.

IMD scientist D Dharma Raju’s warning

IMD scientist D Dharma Raju said the heatwave conditions will remain strong in Telangana due to dry weather conditions and high daytime temperatures. He warned especially northern districts of the state for the next three days.

The heat wave conditions have been worsening across the state due to lack of rainfall and no break from hot winds, the weather experts said. Apart from this, there will be low humidities levels in these areas which will increase the daytime heat levels across different districts.

VIDEO | IMD Scientist D Dharma Raju says, “Heat wave conditions to prevail in Telangana, especially in the northern parts of the state, for the next three days.” pic.twitter.com/YPA2rn8Y9w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026

Temperatures Keep Risen Across Telangana

Temperatures have kept on rising across Telangana for the last couple of days as the intense heat wave conditions keep getting worse. The data from the IMD has indicated that temperatures in several north districts have broken 45 degrees Celsius while several other districts in Hyderabad and its urban periphery are also suffering from severe temperatures especially in the afternoon.

The authorities have cautioned that such sweltering temperatures may cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and other health-related complications for children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

IMD Advisory For Residents

The IMD has recommended that people should avoid direct sunlight from 12 PM to 4 PM during the day. Residents have also been advised to drink a lot of water, wear light cotton clothes and not to travel outside during the day.

Health experts had also recommended that even if one is not thirsty, but should drink water and should also avoid travelling in the afternoons. Schools, panchayat and local authorities, emergency services and paramedical staff should also be kept on alert as this severe heatwave has been affecting the entire state.

Is there possibility of relief later this week

The heat wave may continue for the next few days but some forecasts suggest that there might be some isolated thunderstorm activity from the western and southern districts later this week. However, weather experts say that if any relief is to be seen it may be only temporary as long as there is not significant rainfall activity across the state.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today (18 May 2026): IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning Across Karnataka Capital| Check Forecast

Disclaimer: This article is based on weather forecasts, official IMD statements, and publicly available reports at the time of writing. Weather conditions and heatwave warnings may change depending on atmospheric developments. Readers are advised to follow official IMD advisories and local administration updates for the latest information.

