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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Playoff And Final Tickets: Sale Dates, Booking Time, Ahmedabad Final Venue And How to Buy Online Guide

IPL 2026 Playoff And Final Tickets: Sale Dates, Booking Time, Ahmedabad Final Venue And How to Buy Online Guide

BCCI has announced IPL 2026 playoff ticket sales starting May 20 for RuPay users and May 21 for general fans. Matches will be held in Dharamshala, New Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad, with Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the IPL 2026 final on May 31.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Image Credit: ANI
IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 19:59 IST

IPL 2026 Playoff Tickets: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the schedule for ticket sales for the IPL 2026 playoffs, as the bookings for the same will start from May 20. The IPL playoffs will be held across Dharamshala, New Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad, wherein the excitement levels are increasing with just the league phase approaching its final week. As per the Indian Premier League official release, the RuPay card owners will be given a head start for the ticket sales as they will be available from May 20, while for other general fans, the tickets will be available from May 21 on the league’s authorized ticketing platforms. The playoff fixtures will kick off with Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on 26 May, before the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on 27 and 29 May, respectively.

The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 May. The playoffs this season are set to have a huge demand for tickets, as the race to the playoffs is an exciting one with a number of franchises fighting hard to make it. The IPL 2026 had already attracted a record 1.1 billion viewers on television and digital screens.

Fans have been cautioned to buy tickets only through the official IPL sites or its getting partners to come out of the Internet fraud and fraudulent booking sites.

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IPL 2026 Playoff Tickets: Where to buy IPL tickets?

The BCCI has warned the fans to buy tickets only from the official sources. Currently, there are two official platforms that are selling the IPL tickets. These platforms are BookMyShow and District by Zomato. However, for the IPL 2026 playoffs, tickets can be bought from the official iplt20.com website and the District app. 

IPL 2026 Playoff: Which teams can qualify?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the only team that has already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The defending champions currently lead the IPL 2026 points table. Meanwhile, there are many as seven teams that are contesting for the remaining three spots in the playoffs. These teams are Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals. 

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 1.065
2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331
4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227
5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027
6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027
7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

The teams placed in the top four will qualify for the playoffs. 

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Qualifier 1?

Teams finishing in the top two spots in the points table have a huge advantage when it comes to IPL playoffs. These teams play the qualifier 1. The winner of this game proceeds to the final, while the loser meets the winner of the third vs fourth teams for another shot at the final. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru look in a great position to finish in the top two spots, having won nine of their 13 games in the season. This means that fans can likely catch RCB, along with Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Also Read: BCCI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Under Trouble For Playing Varun Chakravarthy Amid IPL 2026 Playoff Race? Report

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IPL 2026 Playoff And Final Tickets: Sale Dates, Booking Time, Ahmedabad Final Venue And How to Buy Online Guide
Tags: IPL 2026 finalIPL 2026 playoff ticketsIPL 2026 playoffsIPL playoff scheduleIPL ticket bookingNarendra Modi StadiumRCB playoffs

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IPL 2026 Playoff And Final Tickets: Sale Dates, Booking Time, Ahmedabad Final Venue And How to Buy Online Guide
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