LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi donald trump mersin mass hooting latest india news 13 people killed in palghar Peddi cast Amma canteen Pakistan Iran Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike dhurandhar 2 Bangladesh news Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk

CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk

CSK Qualification Scenario: Chennai Super Kings remain alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race despite defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK must beat Gujarat Titans and rely on PBKS, RR and KKR dropping points to secure the final playoff spot.

Chennai Super Kings qualification scenario after defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad explained. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings qualification scenario after defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad explained. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 00:34 IST

CSK Qualification Scenario: Chennai Super Kings suffered their seventh loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The five-time champions now have 12 points from 13 games and would have to win their last match to virtually remain in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. They will be facing the Gujarat Titans in their final game of the season. Playing their last game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a win against GT might not be enough for the Super Kings as they aim for IPL 2026 knockouts.

In CSK vs SRH, it was Ishan Kishan who played a blinder of a knock for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the game for his team. Kishan’s knock and the result of this game meant that SRH became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Three of the four playoff spots have already been taken, and the Super Kings are in a race for the final spot with four other teams. 

CSK vs SRH: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out of IPL 2026?

No, Chennai Super Kings, despite losing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has not been knocked out of the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With 12 points in 13 games, CSK can finish with 14 points and that might be enough to make it to the playoffs. However, the Super Kings would now need results from other games to go in their favour. 

You Might Be Interested In

CSK vs SRH: How can Chennai Super Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings can still qualify for the playoffs, but it is a tricky qualification scenario ahead of the five-time champions. If they win their final game against the Gujarat Titans, CSK would finish with a maximum of 14 points. However, there are three teams that could score more points than CSK, and there is the Delhi Capitals, who, too, could finish with 14 points. 

CSK Qualification Scenario: Focus on PBKS, RR, and KKR

Punjab Kings (4th) and Rajasthan Royals (5th) are placed directly above the Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2026 points table. PBKS with 13 points could finish with more than CSK’s potential 14 if they win their last match. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals could finish above CSK if they win both of their remaining two games. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders could finish with 15 points if they win their remaining two games. 

CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings Last Match

Chennai Super Kings will face the Gujarat Titans in their last match of the IPL 2026. The five-time champions would need to win their final game to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. CSK will face GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 21st of May.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs SRH: Updated Standings on May 18 — RCB Stay Top, Sunrisers Hyderabad & GT Qualify For IPL Playoffs

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk
Tags: chennai super kingsCSK qualification scenarioCSK vs SRHIPL 2026 playoffsIPL Points Tableishan kishanRuturaj GaikwadSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO

India Test Squad vs Afghanistan: Rishabh Pant to be Sacked From Vice Captaincy Amid Poor IPL 2026 With LSG? Report

IPL 2026 Playoff And Final Tickets: Sale Dates, Booking Time, Ahmedabad Final Venue And How to Buy Online Guide

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

Why India Is Not Playing FIFA World Cup 2026? Qualification Process and Key Reasons Explained

LATEST NEWS

Who is Tom Kane? Iconic Star Wars And Powerpuff Voice Actor Dies At 64

Is US-Iran Deal Dead? Iran’s Peace Proposal Dubbed ‘Insufficient’ As Trump Reviews Strategy To Discuss Way Forward

Turkey Mass Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Multi-Location Attack In Mersin

Who Is Rajkumar Singh? CBI Nabs Key Accused In High-Profile Suvendu Adhikari PA’s Murder Case

Bengal Govt Changes Religion-Based Policies, Ends Imam Welfare Support And OBC List

Palghar Horror: 13 Dead As Tempo Full Of Wedding Guests Collides With Speeding Truck On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash Turn Cannes Red Carpet into a Statement of Power and Purpose

Indian Professionals Face Fresh Green Card Delays As US Revises EB-1 and EB-2 Visa Cut-Off Dates, Check Latest Update Here

Rajasthan’s Celebrated Singer Manesha A Agarwal’s Soulful Song gets Accolades During PM Modi’s Netherlands Visit

Karnataka Horror: Tourist Dies After Clash Between Dasara Elephant At Dubare Elephant Camp | WATCH

CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk
CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk
CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk
CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk

QUICK LINKS