CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk

CSK Qualification Scenario: Chennai Super Kings suffered their seventh loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The five-time champions now have 12 points from 13 games and would have to win their last match to virtually remain in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. They will be facing the Gujarat Titans in their final game of the season. Playing their last game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a win against GT might not be enough for the Super Kings as they aim for IPL 2026 knockouts.

In CSK vs SRH, it was Ishan Kishan who played a blinder of a knock for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the game for his team. Kishan’s knock and the result of this game meant that SRH became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Three of the four playoff spots have already been taken, and the Super Kings are in a race for the final spot with four other teams.

CSK vs SRH: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out of IPL 2026?

No, Chennai Super Kings, despite losing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has not been knocked out of the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With 12 points in 13 games, CSK can finish with 14 points and that might be enough to make it to the playoffs. However, the Super Kings would now need results from other games to go in their favour.

CSK vs SRH: How can Chennai Super Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings can still qualify for the playoffs, but it is a tricky qualification scenario ahead of the five-time champions. If they win their final game against the Gujarat Titans, CSK would finish with a maximum of 14 points. However, there are three teams that could score more points than CSK, and there is the Delhi Capitals, who, too, could finish with 14 points.

CSK Qualification Scenario: Focus on PBKS, RR, and KKR

Punjab Kings (4th) and Rajasthan Royals (5th) are placed directly above the Chennai Super Kings on the IPL 2026 points table. PBKS with 13 points could finish with more than CSK’s potential 14 if they win their last match. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals could finish above CSK if they win both of their remaining two games. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders could finish with 15 points if they win their remaining two games.

CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings Last Match

Chennai Super Kings will face the Gujarat Titans in their last match of the IPL 2026. The five-time champions would need to win their final game to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. CSK will face GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 21st of May.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs SRH: Updated Standings on May 18 — RCB Stay Top, Sunrisers Hyderabad & GT Qualify For IPL Playoffs