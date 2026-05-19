Shelby Campbell Dem Congressional Candidate Faces Backlash Over Viral ‘Twerking’ Campaign Videos

In the middle of America’s deeply divided political climate, a Michigan Democrat’s twerking videos, profanity-filled posts, and aggressive online style have sparked major controversy. Democratic congressional candidate Shelby Campbell has gone viral and is facing heavy criticism after sharing a twerking video and several other controversial social media posts as part of her campaign. Her unusual campaign style has gained widespread attention ahead of the August election.



Shelby Campbell, a 32-year-old single mother, has been sharing dance videos and reacting to critics and political discussions as part of her campaign.





Who Is Shelby Campbell? Michigan Democrat Facing Backlash Over Viral Campaign Videos

The Democratic candidate is a law student and also a member of the United Auto Workers union. She is competing against Democratic Representative Shri Thanedar in a crowded primary election.

Her campaign has also brought attention to divisions within the Democratic Party. Progressive Democrats are trying to defeat Thanedar, a wealthy pharmaceutical businessman who has represented the strongly Democratic Michigan district since 2021.

Campbell’s campaign website also mentions her past legal issues and includes four mugshots, which she says are part of her personal journey and political identity. However, several videos shared on her official social media accounts have sparked criticism online after gaining millions of views.





Shelby Campbell’s Viral Twerking Videos Spark Debate Online



Several viral videos shared by Shelby Campbell have triggered strong reactions online. In one clip, Campbell was seen dancing and twerking inside her home while replying to critics. In another, she spoke about her personality and defended the way she is running her campaign against negative comments on social media.

The videos quickly gained millions of views and spread widely across platforms, leading to mixed reactions from users and political commentators. Many questioned whether her social media style was appropriate for a candidate running for Congress.

One user on X called Campbell’s content “vulgar and unfit for office” and said Michigan voters deserved “more serious political representation.” Another user accused the Democratic candidate of turning her congressional campaign into a publicity stunt aimed at gaining online attention.





Trademark Lawsuit And Social Media Controversies Add To Criticism

Besides the recent controversy over her viral dancing and twerking videos, Shelby Campbell has also faced criticism over several other issues connected to her unusual social media-focused campaign.

In 2025, Campbell Soup Company filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Campbell and her campaign after she used the slogan “Soup 4 Change” along with designs similar to the company’s famous soup can branding. The company claimed the campaign materials could confuse people and make them think it supported her campaign.

Campbell’s social media posts have repeatedly attracted criticism. Many of her TikTok videos featuring dancing, twerking, and lip-syncing went viral in 2026, with critics calling the content inappropriate and unprofessional for someone running for Congress.

Some of her videos also received backlash because of her use of strong and explicit language while responding to online critics, which further added to the controversy around her campaign.

Also Read: Who is Tom Kane? Iconic Star Wars And Powerpuff Voice Actor Dies At 64