Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities

The weather across Himachal Pradesh remains mostly pleasant in the hill districts, while lower valleys and plains are experiencing rising daytime temperatures. Popular tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala are witnessing cool mornings, comfortable evenings and mild sunshine, making conditions favourable for travellers. Districts like Una and Bilaspur continue to record higher temperatures due to ongoing heatwaves in the lower regions. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted a chance of light rain and thunderstorms hill areas, which may bring temporary relief from the heat in the coming days.
Shimla
- Minimum Temperature 15 °C
- Maximum Temperature 27°C
The weather is really nice, with mornings and sunny afternoons . The pleasant weather has a breeze that keeps the evenings comfortable. This kind of weather because the pleasant weather makes everything feel just right.
Manali
- Minimum Temperature 10 °C
- Maximum Temperature 23°C
The mountain climate is really cool. It has air and the sunshine during the day is mild. The mountain climate is very nice to be in.
Dharamshala
- Minimum Temperature 17 °C
- Maximum Temperature 30°C
The weather is going to be really nice, on afternoons. We can expect afternoons. Mornings and nights are still going to be cool and refreshing. So we will have afternoons and cool mornings and nights.
Kullu
- Minimum Temperature 14°C
- Maximum Temperature 31 °C
The Valley areas are seeing temperatures during the day but the evenings are really pleasant, in the Valley areas.
Solang
- Minimum Temperature 19°C
- Maximum Temperature 33°C
Dry and warm weather is likely during the day, with comfortable nighttime conditions
Mandi
- Minimum Temperature 20°C
- Maximum Temperature 35°C
hot daytime weather in the lower hills, white nights remain comparatively cooler.
Bilaspur
- Minimum Temperature 22°C
- Maximum Temperature 37°C
Rising heat levels are expected during the afternoon hours with clear skies.
Hamirpur
- Minimum Temperature 23 °C
- Maximum Temperature 38°C
Warm and dry conditions continue across the district with strong daytime heat.
Una
- Minimum Temperature 24°C
- Maximum Temperature 39°C
One of the hottest regions in the state is currently experiencing intense afternoon temperatures.
Chamba
- Minimum Temperature 16°C
- Maximum Temperature 29°C
Comfortable hill weather with mild sunshine and cooler nighttime temperatures.
Dalhousie
- Minimum Temperature 13°C
- Maximum Temperature 24°C
Cool tourist weather continues with cloudy intervals and fresh mountain air.
Kasauli
- Minimum Temperature 18°C
- Maximum Temperature 28°C
Pleasant conditions ideal for travel with moderate daytime temperatures.
Nahan
- Minimum Temperature 21°C
- Maximum Temperature 34°C
Warm afternoons are expected while evenings remain relatively cooler.
Keylong
- Minimum Temperature 5°C
- Maximum Temperature 18°C
Cold mountain weather persists with chilly mornings and cool daytime temperatures.
palampur
- Minimum Temperature 17°C
- Maximum Temperature 29°C
The tea garden region likely to experience pleasant weather with moderate warmth.
Himachal Pradesh Next 5 Days Weather Forecast (20 May – 24 May 2026)
|City
|20 May
|21 May
|22 May
|23 May
|24 May
|Shimla
|27°C / 15°C Partly Cloudy
|26°C / 14°C Light Rain
|25°C / 14°C Thunderstorms
|26°C / 15°C Cloudy
|27°C / 15°C Pleasant
|Manali
|23°C / 10°C Sunny
|22°C / 9°C Light Rain
|21°C / 9°C Cloudy
|22°C / 10°C Pleasant
|23°C / 10°C Sunny
|Dharamshala
|31°C / 18°C Warm
|30°C / 17°C Thunderstorms
|29°C / 17°C Rain Likely
|30°C / 18°C Cloudy
|31°C / 18°C Sunny
|Kullu
|32°C / 15°C Warm
|31°C / 14°C Light Rain
|30°C / 14°C Thunderstorms
|31°C / 15°C Cloudy
|32°C / 15°C Sunny
|Solang Valley
|24°C / 11°C Cool
|23°C / 10°C Light Rain
|22°C / 10°C Cloudy
|23°C / 11°C Pleasant
|24°C / 11°C Sunny
|Mandi
|36°C / 21°C Hot
|35°C / 20°C Thunderstorms
|34°C / 20°C Rain Likely
|35°C / 21°C Humid
|36°C / 21°C Sunny
|Bilaspur
|38°C / 23°C Hot
|37°C / 22°C Dry Heat
|36°C / 22°C Thunderstorms
|37°C / 23°C Sunny
|38°C / 23°C Hot
|Hamirpur
|39°C / 24°C Very Hot
|38°C / 23°C Dry
|37°C / 23°C Thunderstorms
|38°C / 24°C Sunny
|39°C / 24°C Hot
|Una
|40°C / 25°C Heatwave
|39°C / 24°C Very Hot
|38°C / 24°C Dusty Winds
|39°C / 25°C Sunny
|40°C / 25°C Heatwave
|Chamba
|29°C / 16°C Pleasant
|28°C / 15°C Light Rain
|27°C / 15°C Thunderstorms
|28°C / 16°C Cloudy
|29°C / 16°C Pleasant
|Dalhousie
|24°C / 13°C Cool
|23°C / 12°C Rain Likely
|22°C / 12°C Cloudy
|23°C / 13°C Pleasant
|24°C / 13°C Sunny
|Kasauli
|28°C / 18°C Pleasant
|27°C / 17°C Light Rain
|26°C / 17°C Cloudy
|27°C / 18°C Sunny
|28°C / 18°C Pleasant
|Nahan
|35°C / 22°C Warm
|34°C / 21°C Thunderstorms
|33°C / 21°C Rain Likely
|34°C / 22°C Humid
|35°C / 22°C Sunny
|Keylong
|18°C / 5°C Cold
|17°C / 4°C Snow/Rain
|16°C / 4°C Cloudy
|17°C / 5°C Cool
|18°C / 5°C Sunny
|Palampur
|30°C / 17°C Pleasant
|29°C / 16°C Light Rain
|28°C / 16°C Thunderstorms
|29°C / 17°C Cloudy
|30°C / 17°C Sunny
Himachal Pradesh Sunrise & Sunset Timings — 19 May 2026
|City
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Shimla
|5:24 AM
|7:10 PM
|Manali
|5:28 AM
|7:16 PM
|Dharamshala
|5:27 AM
|7:14 PM
|Kullu
|5:29 AM
|7:15 PM
|Solang Valley
|5:30 AM
|7:17 PM
|Mandi
|5:26 AM
|7:12 PM
|Bilaspur
|5:25 AM
|7:09 PM
|Hamirpur
|5:24 AM
|7:08 PM
|Una
|5:23 AM
|7:07 PM
|Chamba
|5:29 AM
|7:15 PM
|Dalhousie
|5:28 AM
|7:14 PM
|Kasauli
|5:23 AM
|7:09 PM
|Nahan
|5:22 AM
|7:08 PM
|Keylong
|5:35 AM
|7:22 PM
|Palampur
|5:26 AM
|7:13 PM
Also Read: Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.