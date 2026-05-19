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Home > Regionals News > Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities

Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities

Hill stations across Himachal Pradesh are witnessing pleasant weather with cool mornings and comfortable evenings, making it ideal for tourists. Lower regions like Una and Bilaspur continue to experience warmer daytime temperatures with chances of light rain in some areas.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 12:38 IST

The weather across Himachal Pradesh remains mostly pleasant in the hill districts, while lower valleys and plains are experiencing rising daytime temperatures. Popular tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala are witnessing cool mornings, comfortable evenings and mild sunshine, making conditions favourable for travellers. Districts like Una and Bilaspur continue to record higher temperatures due to ongoing heatwaves in the lower regions. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted a chance of light rain and thunderstorms  hill areas, which may bring temporary relief from the heat in the coming days.

Shimla 

  • Minimum Temperature 15 °C
  • Maximum Temperature 27°C

The weather is really nice, with mornings and sunny afternoons . The pleasant weather has a breeze that keeps the evenings comfortable.  This kind of weather because the pleasant weather makes everything feel just right.

Manali 

  • Minimum Temperature 10 °C
  • Maximum Temperature 23°C

The mountain climate is really cool. It has air and the sunshine during the day is mild. The mountain climate is very nice to be in.

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Dharamshala

  • Minimum Temperature 17 °C
  • Maximum Temperature 30°C

The weather is going to be really nice, on afternoons. We can expect afternoons. Mornings and nights are still going to be cool and refreshing. So we will have afternoons and cool mornings and nights.

Kullu 

  • Minimum Temperature  14°C
  • Maximum Temperature  31 °C

The Valley areas are seeing temperatures during the day but the evenings are really pleasant, in the Valley areas.

Solang 

  • Minimum Temperature 19°C
  • Maximum Temperature 33°C

Dry and warm weather is likely during the day, with comfortable nighttime conditions

Mandi 

  • Minimum Temperature 20°C
  • Maximum Temperature 35°C

hot daytime weather in the lower hills, white nights remain comparatively cooler. 

Bilaspur 

  • Minimum Temperature 22°C
  • Maximum Temperature 37°C

Rising heat levels are expected during the afternoon hours with clear skies.

Hamirpur 

  • Minimum Temperature 23 °C
  • Maximum Temperature 38°C

Warm and dry conditions continue across the district with strong daytime heat.

Una

  • Minimum Temperature 24°C
  • Maximum Temperature 39°C

One of the hottest regions in the state is currently experiencing intense afternoon temperatures.

Chamba 

  • Minimum Temperature 16°C
  • Maximum Temperature 29°C

Comfortable hill weather with mild sunshine and cooler nighttime temperatures.

Dalhousie

  • Minimum Temperature 13°C
  • Maximum Temperature 24°C

Cool tourist weather continues with cloudy intervals and fresh mountain air.

Kasauli

  • Minimum Temperature 18°C
  • Maximum Temperature 28°C

Pleasant conditions ideal for travel with moderate daytime temperatures.

Nahan

  • Minimum Temperature 21°C
  • Maximum Temperature 34°C

Warm afternoons are expected while evenings remain relatively cooler.

Keylong 

  • Minimum Temperature 5°C
  • Maximum Temperature 18°C

Cold mountain weather persists with chilly mornings and cool daytime temperatures.

palampur 

  • Minimum Temperature 17°C
  • Maximum Temperature 29°C

The tea garden region likely to experience pleasant weather with moderate warmth.

Himachal Pradesh Next 5 Days Weather Forecast (20 May – 24 May 2026)

City 20 May 21 May 22 May 23 May 24 May
Shimla 27°C / 15°C Partly Cloudy 26°C / 14°C Light Rain 25°C / 14°C Thunderstorms 26°C / 15°C Cloudy 27°C / 15°C Pleasant
Manali 23°C / 10°C Sunny 22°C / 9°C Light Rain 21°C / 9°C Cloudy 22°C / 10°C Pleasant 23°C / 10°C Sunny
Dharamshala 31°C / 18°C Warm 30°C / 17°C Thunderstorms 29°C / 17°C Rain Likely 30°C / 18°C Cloudy 31°C / 18°C Sunny
Kullu 32°C / 15°C Warm 31°C / 14°C Light Rain 30°C / 14°C Thunderstorms 31°C / 15°C Cloudy 32°C / 15°C Sunny
Solang Valley 24°C / 11°C Cool 23°C / 10°C Light Rain 22°C / 10°C Cloudy 23°C / 11°C Pleasant 24°C / 11°C Sunny
Mandi 36°C / 21°C Hot 35°C / 20°C Thunderstorms 34°C / 20°C Rain Likely 35°C / 21°C Humid 36°C / 21°C Sunny
Bilaspur 38°C / 23°C Hot 37°C / 22°C Dry Heat 36°C / 22°C Thunderstorms 37°C / 23°C Sunny 38°C / 23°C Hot
Hamirpur 39°C / 24°C Very Hot 38°C / 23°C Dry 37°C / 23°C Thunderstorms 38°C / 24°C Sunny 39°C / 24°C Hot
Una 40°C / 25°C Heatwave 39°C / 24°C Very Hot 38°C / 24°C Dusty Winds 39°C / 25°C Sunny 40°C / 25°C Heatwave
Chamba 29°C / 16°C Pleasant 28°C / 15°C Light Rain 27°C / 15°C Thunderstorms 28°C / 16°C Cloudy 29°C / 16°C Pleasant
Dalhousie 24°C / 13°C Cool 23°C / 12°C Rain Likely 22°C / 12°C Cloudy 23°C / 13°C Pleasant 24°C / 13°C Sunny
Kasauli 28°C / 18°C Pleasant 27°C / 17°C Light Rain 26°C / 17°C Cloudy 27°C / 18°C Sunny 28°C / 18°C Pleasant
Nahan 35°C / 22°C Warm 34°C / 21°C Thunderstorms 33°C / 21°C Rain Likely 34°C / 22°C Humid 35°C / 22°C Sunny
Keylong 18°C / 5°C Cold 17°C / 4°C Snow/Rain 16°C / 4°C Cloudy 17°C / 5°C Cool 18°C / 5°C Sunny
Palampur 30°C / 17°C Pleasant 29°C / 16°C Light Rain 28°C / 16°C Thunderstorms 29°C / 17°C Cloudy 30°C / 17°C Sunny

Himachal Pradesh Sunrise & Sunset Timings — 19 May 2026

City Sunrise Sunset
Shimla 5:24 AM 7:10 PM
Manali 5:28 AM 7:16 PM
Dharamshala 5:27 AM 7:14 PM
Kullu 5:29 AM 7:15 PM
Solang Valley 5:30 AM 7:17 PM
Mandi 5:26 AM 7:12 PM
Bilaspur 5:25 AM 7:09 PM
Hamirpur 5:24 AM 7:08 PM
Una 5:23 AM 7:07 PM
Chamba 5:29 AM 7:15 PM
Dalhousie 5:28 AM 7:14 PM
Kasauli 5:23 AM 7:09 PM
Nahan 5:22 AM 7:08 PM
Keylong 5:35 AM 7:22 PM
Palampur 5:26 AM 7:13 PM

Also Read: Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities
Tags: Dharamshala temperatureHimachal hill station weatherHimachal Pradesh rainfall forecastHimachal Pradesh weatherManali weather updateShimla temperature today

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert 19 may 2026 : Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kullu & Una Temperature Update; Check Minimum and Maximum Temperatures Across Major Cities

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