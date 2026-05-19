Can NRIs Still Bring Gold Bars And Coins From UAE After India Raised Import Duty To 15%? Here’s What Travellers Need To Know

For NRIs returning from the UAE, buying gold in Dubai may still feel attractive — but after India’s sharp import duty hike, bringing home coins and bars is no longer as simple as it once seemed. India’s recent move to increase import duty on gold, silver and other precious metals is changing the narrative around gold buying for Indian travellers returning from the UAE. Indian buyers have been thronging Dubai for gold ornaments, coins and bullion for quite some time now because of cheaper making charges, more variety and often lower prices than what they find in India. Following the Indian government raising the import duty from 6% to 15% on May 13th, many buyers are wondering if it is worthwhile taking gold from Dubai anymore.

More importantly, after the latest customs amendments, can NRIs or Indian residents bring in gold coins and bars to India duty-free?

Short answer: No, unless it meets volume baggage allowances and declaration rules.

What happens when India increases the gold import duty?

Earlier this month India announced a steep rise in import duty on gold, silver and precious metals to 15% from 6%. The move was meant to conserve India’s foreign exchange reserves, as gold imports have remained high despite high global prices.

Understandably, the government is worried.

India is among the biggest consumers of gold in the world, and large-scale gold imports put pressure on the country’s trade deficit and foreign exchange reserves. Policymakers frequently employ higher duties to discourage excessive imports and reduce dollar outflows.

But the move also widened the price gap between the UAE and India, which immediately spurred buying in Dubai’s gold markets.

Can Indian NRIs still bring in gold coins and bars from the UAE to India after import duty hike?

Yes, travellers and NRIs can carry gold coins and bars from the UAE to India but with conditions attached.

If the gold is above the duty-free limit, passengers must declare it to customs. Excess quantities above the exemption limit are subject to customs duty.

According to the new Indian customs baggage rules 2026:

Male passengers, including NRIs, travelling abroad for over one year can bring in gold jewellery worth up to Rs 50,000 duty-free, restricted to 20 grams.

Women returning to India can bring gold jewellery of up to 40 grams and Rs 1 lakh worth of it free of duty.

But these exemptions are mostly for jewellery, not for gold bars or gold coins.

Customs duty is usually imposed on gold coins and bars if they exceed permissible baggage norms or if customs authorities treat them as bullion imports rather than as personal jewellery.

Are gold coins and bars banned completely?

No, it is not against the law.

Travellers may legally carry them but may be liable to customs duty depending on quantity, purity and whether they are declared. Customs laws allow the seizure, penalties and confiscation of undeclared gold.

Why are Indians suddenly buying more gold bars and coins?

Interestingly, the pattern of India’s gold demand is changing fast.

For decades, jewellery has accounted for the bulk of gold purchases in India. But now investors are increasingly turning to bars and coins, especially as gold prices continue to climb worldwide.

Based on the data from the World Gold Council (WGC):

India’s bar and coin demand was at 62.3 tonnes in Q1 CY26.

This accounted for almost 41 per cent of the total demand for gold in the quarter.

In the same quarter last year, bars and coins made up 34 per cent of total demand.

The jump is significant because, historically, bullion products have accounted for only 20-30% of India’s total gold demand.

Why are investors preferring bars and coins over jewellery?

There are a number of reasons for this shift.

Are buyers attracted by lower premiums?

Yes — and that’s one of the major reasons.

Gold bars and coins typically have lower making charges and premiums than jewellery. In periods when the prices of gold go high, most of the buyers make pure investment purchases instead of paying extra making charges on ornaments

A lot of people who would otherwise buy jewellery are probably now turning to bars and coins because they are more affordable, the World Gold Council itself said.

Are young investors shaking up the gold market?

Yes. The UAE and Indian gold markets are witnessing higher participation from younger investors, who are increasingly viewing gold not just as jewellery but as a financial asset.

Many younger buyers are now buying small denomination gold coins, investing systematically in bullion and treating gold as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty.

This change in behaviour is slowly altering the structure of the gold market itself.

What’s the demand for gold in the UAE right now?

Surprisingly, the demand for gold in the UAE still appears robust, even amid global market instability and geopolitical unease.

DJG (Dubai Jewellery Group) reports that the gold business in the UAE grew by about 15 per cent in March-April 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Jewellery demand and increased purchases of bars and coins have driven demand growth.

UAE gold demand was 7.9 tonnes in March-April 2025, the World Gold Council stated. Demand this year is estimated to have grown by 15-20%.

The resilience is impressive, considering gold demand generally dries up when prices spike suddenly. But the demand for safe havens has been strong, fuelled by geopolitical tensions, inflation fears and nervous investors.

Is the India-UAE gold price gap reviving shopping tourism?

Yes, to a large extent. Whenever India increases import duty on gold, Dubai’s gold markets tend to become more attractive for Indian buyers because:

Gold prices can still be comparatively cheaper, making charges generally lower, and variety and purity standards are widely trusted.

However, the final savings may not always be as large as many travellers expect to begin with when you take into account customs duty, declaration charges and baggage restrictions.

UAE Gold Rates Today, 19 May 2026

Gold Type Morning Rate (AED/g) Approx. Price in INR/g* Previous Day 24 Carat AED 547.25 ₹14,344.47 AED 547.50 22 Carat AED 506.75 ₹13,282.02 AED 507.00 21 Carat AED 486.00 ₹12,738.06 AED 486.00 18 Carat AED 416.50 ₹10,917.97 AED 416.75 14 Carat AED 325.00 ₹8,518.25 AED 325.00

(Source: Dubai Gold Market rates | Figures as of 1:10 PM, May 19, 2026 | Approximate conversion calculated at 1 AED = ₹26.21)

Can You Still Bring Gold Coins And Bars From Dubai Duty-Free? Here’s The Real Rule After India’s Import Duty Hike

The latest hike in India’s gold import duty has not deterred Indians from buying gold in Dubai; in fact, interest in coins and bullion among travellers and investors has arguably increased. But the rules are now much stricter, and assumptions about “duty-free gold” can easily cause confusion.

Yes, NRIs and passengers can carry gold coins and bars from the UAE. But duty exemptions are mainly on jewellery within prescribed limits, and customs duty may still be applicable on imports of bullion depending on the quantity and declaration.

But the bigger story that is quietly unfolding is India’s changing relationship with gold itself. Investors no longer buy gold just for weddings or for ornaments. They are also increasingly buying bars and coins as financial insurance in an uncertain world – and that trend now looks stronger than ever.

Also Read: How Much Gold Can Indians Carry From Dubai? Check Latest Duty-Free Limits, India vs UAE Price Gap