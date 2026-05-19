Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi aap govinda galaxy apartment Stray dogs Adani Enterprises share price Brent crude csk mea Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Karuppu box office business news San Diego Mosque Shooting Bangalore rain alert donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

The Cockroach Janta Party, launched by Abhijeet Dipke, has drawn over 80,000 registrations from young Indians identifying as “lazy and unemployed.” The mock political outfit has also caught the attention of politicians, activists, and social media users across the country.

Cockroach Janta Party crosses 80,000 sign-ups as Abhijeet Dipke’s satirical movement goes viral online. Photos: X.
Cockroach Janta Party crosses 80,000 sign-ups as Abhijeet Dipke’s satirical movement goes viral online. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 12:08 IST

Abhijeet Dipke on May 16 shared a Google Form on X, inviting people to register for what he called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a mock political party to represent the “lazy and unemployed.” The post came a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant faced criticism over a “cockroach” remark he made.  Dipke’s first post on X read, “Launching a new platform for all the ‘cockroaches’ out there. If you wish to join, hit the link below. Eligibility criteria are being unemployed,  lazy, chronically online, and the ability to rant professionally.”

In another post, he wrote, “What if all cockroaches come together?”

The remarks quickly resonated online. Although CJI Kant later clarified that his oral observation was aimed at individuals using fake degrees to enter professions such as law and media,  and not unemployed youth, the controversy had already gained momentum.

You Might Be Interested In

Within hours, Dipke’s registration form reportedly crossed 15,000 sign-ups.

By May 19, the number had surged to over 80,000 registrations, Dipke told LiveMint. The party’s online presence has also expanded rapidly, with around 12,000 followers on Instagram and 29,000 followers on X.

Cockroach Janta Party”: ‘Voice Of The Lazy And Unemployed’

The satirical outfit describes itself as “the voice of the lazy and unemployed.

“The Cockroach Janta Party was supposed to be a joke. But I had not expected it would draw such an encouraging response. Seems the youth of our country identify with it,” Dipke said.

According to him, the reaction reflects growing disillusionment among young Indians.

“From the response, we have proof that the youth of the country are frustrated that they have no place in Indian politics. Nobody cares for them,” he said.

Dipke added that the Chief Justice’s statement merely acted as a trigger for the larger sentiment already present among young people.

Political Leaders Join The Conversation

The online campaign has not only attracted young users but has also caught the attention of political leaders and public figures.

Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad publicly expressed interest in joining the satirical party.

Kirti Azad responded by asking what “qualifications” were needed to join the CJP, while Mahua Moitra reposted one of the party’s posts and wrote that she too would like to join “besides being a card-carrying member of the Anti-National Party.”

The party’s X handle welcomed the Krishnanagar MP, saying, “You are the fighter democracy needs, Mahua Moitra. Welcome to the CJP.”

Welcoming Bardhaman-Durgapur MP Kirti Azad, the account wrote,  “Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.”

Apart from the two TMC MPs, several prominent personalities have interacted with the party online, including social activist Anjali Bhardwaj and former civil servant Ashish Joshi.

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke is a 30-year-old student currently studying in the United States. He recently completed a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University.

Before moving to the US, Dipke studied journalism in Pune. Between 2020 and 2022, he volunteered with the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party.

During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Dipke, then a 24-year-old journalism graduate, played a key role in shaping the party’s meme-driven online campaign strategy. The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, went on to win the February 2020 Assembly polls.

In 2023, Dipke returned to his hometown of Aurangabad to prepare his applications for graduate studies in the United States.

What Abhijeet Dipke Says Avout Future of Cockroach Janta Party

Now that he has completed his degree, Dipke says he is overwhelmed by the response the initiative has received and is considering taking the movement further after returning to India.

“I have a lot of pressure. I get hundreds of messages. I cannot disappoint those who have responded. I think I will be in India soon and we will think what to do with the movement. We have 80,000+ sign-ups. It can’t be left as such,” said Dipke, who describes himself as the founding president of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Also Read: Who Is Riju Dutta? Suspended TMC Leader Praises Suvendu Adhikari For ‘Saving 5,000 Workers’ After Bengal Poll Violence

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark
Tags: aapAbhijeet DipkeCJICJI Surya KantCockroach Janta Partyhome-hero-pos-14viral news

RELATED News

Stray Dogs Will Be Removed From Delhi Streets, SC Says ‘Can’t Ignore Dog Bites’

‘My Life Is f***ed’: What Twisha Sharma Told Friend In Heartbreaking Last Call Before Death

Delhi Records Hottest May Day in 2 Years Amid Heatwave Alert, Temperature Will Shock You

Viral Video: Indian Official Schools Norwegian Journalist At High-Drama Event After She Asks ‘Why Should We Trust You’

Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh

LATEST NEWS

US Student Visa Rejection Rate For Indian Applicants Rises To 61 Percent Amid Stricter Screening

Viral Video: Heated Confrontation Erupts At Badami Cave Temples Over Hijab-Wearing ASI ‘Staff’ Entering In Slippers

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Crosses Rs 114.8 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever

Scorpio Love Horoscope (May 19, 2026): Emotional Intensity May Strengthen Romantic Bonds

Standard Chartered Layoff: Bank To Cut Over 15% Job Roles By 2030, AI To Replace 7,800 Humans

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

Chennai Weather Update and Rain Alert (19 May 2026): T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights

Govt Planning To Monetise Temple Gold? What Finance Ministry Said On Viral Claim

Ishan Kishan vs CSK: SRH Star Trolls Chennai Super Kings Fans With ‘Whistle’ Celebration After 5-Wicket Victory In IPL 2026— WATCH Viral Video

Gold Rate Today On 19 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark
Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark
Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark
Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

QUICK LINKS