LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > India > Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal: An emotional atmosphere unfolded at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday after a Delhi court discharged him and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. The ruling marked a major development in the long-running legal battle linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Emotional atmosphere unfolded at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday (Screengrab From X)
Emotional atmosphere unfolded at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 27, 2026 16:59:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal: An emotional atmosphere unfolded at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday after a Delhi court discharged him and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. The ruling marked a major development in the long-running legal battle linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Family members and party supporters welcomed the two leaders with flowers and embraces shortly after the court’s order. Visuals from outside Kejriwal’s home showed his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and their children hugging him as he arrived, reflecting visible relief after months of legal proceedings.

Court Says Allegations Failed To Stand Scrutiny

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court, which declined to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role attributed to the accused could not be substantiated. It further noted that the claims had failed judicial scrutiny and that no criminal intent was established against Sisodia.

According to the court’s observations, the theory of conspiracy could not be sustained against a constitutional authority based on the material presented. Kejriwal’s counsel, Vivek Jain, stated that the court had carefully examined the evidence submitted by the CBI and found that none of the allegations crossed the legal threshold required for framing charges.

The CBI had filed its initial chargesheet in 2022, followed by supplementary filings, alleging that ₹100 crore was paid by a so-called “south lobby” to influence the excise policy. A total of 23 individuals were chargesheeted in the case.

Kejriwal Reacts, Calls Case ‘Politically Motivated’

Speaking after the verdict, Kejriwal said he had unwavering faith in the judiciary and reiterated that the case was driven by political motives. He maintained that the truth had prevailed and described the court’s decision as vindication.

Sunita Kejriwal also reacted on social media, stating that truth ultimately triumphs, regardless of power or influence.

ALSO READ: ‘Itne Toxic Relationship Mein..’: Delhi Man Caught on Camera Slapping Girlfriend ’30–40 Times’ After an Argument, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aam Aadmi Partyarvind kejriwalDelhi CourtDelhi excise policy caseexcise policy casekejriwalliquor policy casemanish-sisodiarouse-avenue-courtSunita Kejriwal

RELATED News

Rajasthan Horror: 4-Year-Old Boy Missing For Six Years Buried Near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway By Uncle And Aunt Over Family Feud, Shocking Details Emerge

Viral Video: Debate Erupts As Sikh Men Stopped From Entering Zudio Store For Carrying ‘Kirpans’; Know Why Ceremonial Daggers Are Important To Sikhism?

‘Itne Toxic Relationship Mein..’: Delhi Man Caught on Camera Slapping Girlfriend ’30–40 Times’ After an Argument, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: FSSAI Raid In Hapur Ahead Of Holi Sparks Outrage After Locals Seen Picking Adulterated Sweets From Garbage

Fake ‘E-Challan’ SMS Alert: One Click On A Fraud Link Can Drain Your Bank Account In Minutes, Here’s How To Verify

LATEST NEWS

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

QUICK LINKS