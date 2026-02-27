Arvind Kejriwal Shares Emotional Moment With Wife Sunita Kejriwal, Children After Relief In Delhi Excise Policy Case | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal: An emotional atmosphere unfolded at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday after a Delhi court discharged him and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. The ruling marked a major development in the long-running legal battle linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Family members and party supporters welcomed the two leaders with flowers and embraces shortly after the court’s order. Visuals from outside Kejriwal’s home showed his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and their children hugging him as he arrived, reflecting visible relief after months of legal proceedings.

Court Says Allegations Failed To Stand Scrutiny

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court, which declined to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role attributed to the accused could not be substantiated. It further noted that the claims had failed judicial scrutiny and that no criminal intent was established against Sisodia.

According to the court’s observations, the theory of conspiracy could not be sustained against a constitutional authority based on the material presented. Kejriwal’s counsel, Vivek Jain, stated that the court had carefully examined the evidence submitted by the CBI and found that none of the allegations crossed the legal threshold required for framing charges.

The CBI had filed its initial chargesheet in 2022, followed by supplementary filings, alleging that ₹100 crore was paid by a so-called “south lobby” to influence the excise policy. A total of 23 individuals were chargesheeted in the case.

Kejriwal Reacts, Calls Case ‘Politically Motivated’

Speaking after the verdict, Kejriwal said he had unwavering faith in the judiciary and reiterated that the case was driven by political motives. He maintained that the truth had prevailed and described the court’s decision as vindication.

Sunita Kejriwal also reacted on social media, stating that truth ultimately triumphs, regardless of power or influence.

ALSO READ: ‘Itne Toxic Relationship Mein..’: Delhi Man Caught on Camera Slapping Girlfriend ’30–40 Times’ After an Argument, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online