Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes Resume After Eid Ceasefire Ends, Two Civilians Killed As Border Shelling Intensifies

Intense hostilities resumed between Pakistan & Afghanistan on Tuesday following an end to the short-lived truce last week that was meant to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr holiday celebration resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries among civilians according to Afghan officials.

The resumption of fighting began within minutes of the end of the ceasefire which had held firm since a brief period of quiet prior to its expiration.

Heavy Exchange of Fire

According to reports, Ziaur Rahman Speenghar who is a director for the provincial government in Kunar province, Afghanistan said that throughout the course of the ceasefire, the Pakistani military used dozens of artillery shells and various weapons towards, Narai and Sarkano districts killing two and injuring 8 civilians.

Reports say that Afghan border forces returned fire in response after receiving fire from Pakistani troops. Speenghar stated that Afghan troop-levels had previously destroyed three Pakistani military posts and had killed one Pakistani soldier. Such information has not been independently verified although there have been many reports from different sources corroborate these events.

Pakistan’s military has not made any formal comment regarding Tuesday’s events. However, a Pakistani government official commented that the violence was initiated by the Afghan military and that each party blamed the other on their respective actions leading to the escalation of hostility.

Ceasefire Mediated by Regional Powers

After serious fighting along the border and airstrikes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a ceasefire has been established. This ceasefire was made possible by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar who helped to mediate the situation.

Rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have built up over the past few months. This conflict is based on issues bordering their poorly demarcated boundaries. Pakistan has accused militant groups of operating from Afghan territory into Pakistan. The Afghan government has denied these claims.

TTP Adds to Tensions

The TTP, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has emerged into this situation and has recently increased the frequency of attacks within Pakistan which has complicated this situation even more. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of sheltering the TTP, and once again, the Afghan government denied providing any type of support to the TTP.

The resumption of hostility occurred when the TTP ceased their own short-lived truce with Pakistan to attack them, adding more to the hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

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