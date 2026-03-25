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Home > India News > ‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis

‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India will not act as a “dalal country,” stressing an independent and self-driven foreign policy during the West Asia crisis.

Jaishankar on India’s Stand Amid West Asia Crisis (Image: ANI)
Jaishankar on India’s Stand Amid West Asia Crisis (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 25, 2026 23:33:28 IST

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‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis

India’s Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, expressed a strong perspective on India at an all-party assembly Meeting regarding the escalating crisis in West Asia. While he was informing other political Leaders on India’s Position, and intended response to the rapidly changing situation in West Asia and while also maintaining India’s independent Foreign Policy, Jaishankar stated clearly that India will not act as a “business broker” for any country.

All-Party Meeting Briefing

Jaishankar stated, “India is not like Pakistan when it comes to business brokers”, implying that India continues with its efforts to be viewed as a balanced, self-driven entity “in the global community,” especially during times of global conflicts. 

The purpose of the all-party meeting was to keep all Political Leaders from all Parties current with information regarding West Asia and India’s Political Position. Jaishankar elaborated on the Diplomatic Efforts made by India and Engaging other Nations in countries impacted by West Asia and emphasized that India will continue efforts to Preserve National Interests and ensure the safety of Indian citizens while working and travelling outside of India.

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Focus on Indian Citizens’ Safety

Jaishankar, during the meeting, emphasized India’s national evacuation efforts and how government officials are providing assistance to Indian nationals living in heavily affected areas. He reassured the nations represented in attendance that the Government of India is constantly monitoring all developments in real time, and the Indian Government is ready to take action should the need arise. Furthermore, he emphasized that protecting the safety and security of all Indians living in all of West Asia is one of the Government of India’s highest priorities.

His remarks about Pakistan were eye-catching, as it illustrates India’s efforts to distance itself from the perception that India is acting on behalf of another nation. The use of the term “dalal country” was viewed by other ministers as being a harshly political remark and further consolidation of India’s position as an independent global nation.

Strong Message on Independence

The current crisis in West Asia has created growing concern throughout the world, as the increase in tensions has created the potential for conflict between many different nations. Given India’s historical and strong relations with many West Asian nations, India is working through diplomacy and other means as they navigate this current situation. Jaishankar reiterated that the policies put in place to manage this evolving situation will be based on India’s long-standing values and interests, rather than as a result of any coercion received from any other nation.

Also participating in the meeting were leaders of the various political parties represented in Parliament to hear of the new developments. The focus of discussion was on how to continue to maintain unity and coordinate to respond together as a nation during an international emergency.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Swami Mukundanand In Sexual Harassment Case, Sparks Debate Online   

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‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis

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‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis

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‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis
‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis
‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis
‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis

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