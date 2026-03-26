NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Last Date, Steps To Apply at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for the registration of NCHM JEE 2026. Candidates can now apply for the entrance exam, which is held for admission to hospitality and hotel management programmes in India.

Candidates who have not yet applied can now register for the NCHM JEE 2026 application form through the official website.

What is the new deadline for NCHM JEE 2026

The NCHM JEE 2026 deadline has been extended till April 1, 2026, till 5:00 pm.

The deadline for paying the fee for the NCHM JEE 2026 application has also been extended till 11:50 pm on April 1, 2026. The extension was given after a request from the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

Why was the NCHM JEE 2026 application deadline extended

The extension is expected to give relief to candidates who faced problems during the application process. It also allows students from across the country to participate.

The deadline for NCHM JEE 2026 was earlier extended from January 25 to March 25, 2026. So the latest extension is the last one for candidates to apply.

Where to apply for NCHM JEE 2026 online

Candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE application form 2026 via the official websites:

nta.ac.in

exams.nta.ac.in/nchm-jee

Applicants should carefully fill out the form and submit it well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical problems.

What details remain unchanged for NCHM JEE 2026

NTA has confirmed that apart from the extended deadline, all other aspects of the exam remain the same. These include:

Eligibility criteria

Exam pattern

Syllabus and instructions

Candidates can refer to the complete information bulletin before applying.

What is the NCHM JEE 2026 exam for

NCHM JEE is conducted for admission to the undergraduate programmes in hospitality and hotel management. These programmes are conducted by all the institutes affiliated with NCHMCT throughout India.

The exam is important for all the students looking for a career in hotel management, tourism, and hospitality.

What should the candidates do before the NCHM JEE 2026 deadline

The candidates are advised to complete their registration at the earliest. They should ensure that the application fee is paid and all the necessary documents are uploaded before the deadline.

The candidates can get in touch with the NTA helpdesk or refer to the official notifications to get the required assistance.

With the NCHM JEE 2026 deadline extended till April 1, candidates can take advantage of the last opportunity to apply for the exam.

Those looking for careers in hospitality should not miss this opportunity and should complete the registration process before the deadline.

Also Read: NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here