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Home > Sports News > ‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli

‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya shared a heartfelt message on X after the franchise was sold to a new consortium, reflecting on the journey of the team.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya shared a heartfelt message. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya shared a heartfelt message. (Photo Credits: RCB/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 26, 2026 09:38:33 IST

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‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise was bought by a consortium led by Aditya Birla Group. The consortium, which includes Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, David Blitzer’s Bolt Ventures and US-based Blackstone investment, will pay 1.78 billion dollars (more than Rs 16,000 crore) for the defending IPL champions.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya shared a heartfelt message on X after the franchise was sold to a new consortium.  

“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project,” he posted on X. 

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The consortium will be taking over Diageo, whose Indian company, United Spirits, previously owned the team. The Birla family has bought a sports team for the first time. American businessman Josh Harris and his partner David Blitzer already have experience in sports investments. Blitzer owns shares in several major teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Crystal Palace (English Premier League), Cleveland Guardians (MLB), and Real Salt Lake (MLS).

According to a release from the United Spirits Limited, United Spirits Limited (USL), pursuant to the meeting of its Board of Directors, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of the 100% equity stake held in its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) to a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group (ABG), The Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone) for a total consideration of INR 166.6 billion in an all cash transaction.

RCSPL owns and operates Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchises that participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL). Upon completion of this transaction, the consortium will, through its ownership of RCSPL, acquire the rights to own and operate the IPL and WPL franchise.

This announcement concluded the strategic review of RCSPL that was initiated by USL, as announced on November 5, 2025. The transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions and legal, regulatory and other approvals, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Competition Commission of India.

Commenting on the transaction, Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO, USL, said, “This transaction marks an important milestone for USL as we sharpen focus on our core beverage alcohol business to unlock its true potential with sustained growth, and to continue delivering on long-term value creation for our stakeholders. RCB has grown into the most prominent and commercially successful franchise in the IPL and WPL.”

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser

(With Agency Inputs)

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‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli

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‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli

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‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli
‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli
‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli
‘RCB in my DNA’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s ₹16,700 Crore Sale, Recalls Signing Young Virat Kohli

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