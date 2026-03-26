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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser

Shaheen Afridi lashed out at a reporter during the pre-tournament press conference and mentioned that the questions should be around PSL, and he will get better answers if he would stick to the subject, instead of Pakistan cricket.

Shaheen Afridi. (Photo Credits: X)
Shaheen Afridi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 26, 2026 09:01:53 IST

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WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi lost his cool during the pre-tournament presser ahead of the beginning of Pakistan Super League (PSL). A journalist asked Shadab Khan a question regarding the reports doing the rounds of him taking over the Pakistan captaincy in T20Is. This was followed by another question from Babar Azam where the right-handed batter was asked about his strike rate. Shaheen was next to face the question around his captaincy. 

The left-arm fast bowler in a blunt tone replied that the questions asked by the press should only be restricted to PSL and not Pakistan cricket. 

Shaheen Afridi’s Glorious PSL Record

While Shaheen Afridi has been criticised for his performance for the Pakistan side, he has done exceptionally well as the captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL. Shaheen became the first captain to win three PSL titles. He led Qalandars to two titles on the trot in 2022 and 2023 and then led the team to another winning triumph in 2025. 

PSL Schedule 

The revised schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 saw only two cities– Lahore and Karachi hosting the tournament. The new edition of the PSL will start on March 26 with Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi stadium. The tournament will run till May 3 with Qualifier scheduled to take place on April 28 in Karachi, Eliminator 1 to be held on April 29 in Lahore and Eliminator 2 at the same venue on May 1. The final will also be played in Lahore. 

PSL 2026 to be Played Behind Closed Door

The new edition of the Pakistan Super League will take place behind closed doors. “PSL is our international brand, and with foreign players involved, we had to consider our credibility as well. Postponing the tournament was not a viable option, especially since there is no available window later in the year. That is why, after consultations, it was decided that the PSL will begin on March 26,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said. 

“I would like to apologise to the people of Peshawar. We had promised matches there, but unfortunately, due to the circumstances, we are unable to fulfil that. We will make sure they are accommodated in some form in the future,” added Naqvi.

Also Read: David Warner Calls Out Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan at PSL Press Conference — ‘What’s Wrong, Gentlemen?’ | Video

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WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser
WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser
WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser
WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Loses Cool Over Babar Azam Question, Snaps at Reporter During PSL 2026 Presser

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