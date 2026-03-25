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Home > World News > What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure

What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure

Iran has set strict conditions for resuming ceasefire talks with the US, including closing Gulf military bases, seeking compensation for strikes, and proposing new Strait of Hormuz rules.

Iran has demanded the closure of all United States military bases in the Gulf (AI IMAGE)
Iran has demanded the closure of all United States military bases in the Gulf (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 25, 2026 19:22:32 IST

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What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure

Iran has asked for the closure of all United States military bases in the Gulf as a precondition to returning to the negotiating table to resume ceasefire talks.

A report by the Wall Street Journal, cited people close to the talks and indicated Iran was putting up a high bar for any diplomatic talks with the US.

The report indicated Iran was being guided by its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has gained power within Iran’s ruling elite following weeks of conflict. 

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Iran is also asking for compensation for damage caused by US and Israeli strikes. The report indicated Arab and US officials said Iran was making tough demands, which could make it harder to achieve a deal now than before the conflict began.

The officials said Iran and the US were not directly communicating, but rather through intermediaries.

IRAN LAYS TOUGH CONDITIONS

According to the report, the conditions set by Iran are not just about the withdrawal of forces; they also have strategic and economic components related to regional security and the flow of oil.

Some of the key demands that were communicated through the representatives of Iran:

• Closure of all American military bases in the Gulf

• Payment of financial compensation for attacks on Iran

• New rules for the Strait of Hormuz that would enable Iran to impose tolls on vessels using the strait, just like Egypt does with the Suez Canal

• Ensuring that the conflict does not start again

• Halting Israeli attacks on Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon

• Removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran

• Permission to retain its missile program without negotiations on limiting it

US dubs Iran’s demands ‘ridiculous and unrealistic’

The demands are “ridiculous and unrealistic,” according to US officials, as cited in the report, which underlines the big gap between the two parties, especially during ongoing negotiations through intermediaries in West Asia.

The report also noted that mediators, including regional players, are making efforts to arrange talks between the two parties, but they are still far apart on key issues.

What happens if US shuts down military bases in Gulf?

Closing US military bases in the Gulf is expected to dismantle the current regional security structure, which has been in place since 1991.

Regional Security Shift

This could lead to a major geopolitical upheaval as the Gulf countries might look for alternative security alliances, such as with Pakistan, as they might not see the US as a sole security provider.

Reduced Risk of War

This could reduce the scope of a war between the US and Iran as the Gulf countries might not allow their land to be used as a base of operations.

Iran’s Dominance

Iran has proposed this as a major precondition to stop its attacks and negotiate. 

Economic Impact

This could lead to a major upheaval in the current regional economy and could potentially allow Iran to dominate the Strait of Hormuz. 

ALSO READ: Iran Shows Who The Boss Is As It Blocks Pakistan-Bound Ship At Strait of Hormuz Hours After They Offered To Mediate For Peace Talks, Full Conflict Explained

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What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure

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What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure

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What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure
What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure
What Happens If US Shuts Down Military Bases In Gulf? Iran Lays Down New Tough Conditions For Ceasefire While Seeking Closure
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