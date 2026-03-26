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Home > India News > Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam

Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam

A UK court rejected Nirav Modi’s plea to reopen his extradition case, saying there were no “exceptional circumstances” to review the decision.

UK Court rejects Nirav Modi's extradition plea. (Imsge: X/ ANI)
UK Court rejects Nirav Modi's extradition plea. (Imsge: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 26, 2026 00:37:53 IST

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Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam

A UK court has recently denied Nirav Modi’s request to continue pursuing his extradition appeal after he had exhausted all possible means of objection in his case. As a result of this decision, Modi will now be extradited back to India to face charges stemming from an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud perpetrated against Punjab National Bank.

The London High Court found that Modi did not present any compelling legal reason to open the case again, as he failed to provide the necessary evidence to prove an exceptional circumstance existed where the courts should have reviewed its earlier decision to extradite Modi.

Nirav Modi Exhausts Legal Options

Several months ago, Modi sought to revisit the decision of the UK court to approve his extradition by providing new evidence of recent developments in his case, as well as evidence relating to how he would be treated upon his return to India. Nonetheless, the courts determined that this was only an attempt to further delay the extradition proceedings after they had already reached a final determination in favour of extraditing Modi.

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In support of reopening the case, Modi’s attorneys relied upon the same arguments and judgments that had already been considered by the Court; however, the Court found that those arguments did not provide enough basis to reconsider the matter. Therefore, Modi can no longer avail himself of this legal avenue to challenge his extradition.

Nirav Modi and the PNB Scam

Modi is one of the principal accused persons in Rs 13,000 crore-plus PNB fraud case, which is considered to be one of the largest banking frauds committed in India. He is being charged with several counts of fraud, money laundering, and criminal conspiracy based upon letters of undertaking (LOU), which were issued fraudulently by bank personnel.

After fleeing from India shortly before the fraud became public knowledge in 2018, Modi was arrested in London in March 2019, where he has been held since that time while he has pursued numerous legal appeals to avoid being returned to India.

Nirav Modi Extradition Clears Path

Prior to this, Courts in the United Kingdom had recognized the legitimacy of extraditing Modi; therefore, his various attempts through the legal system on the basis of mental illness and prison conditions in India were not successful. Modi has made numerous bail and appeal applications but has yet to receive any relief from any Court of law.

As per the recent ruling, the UK government can now expedite the extradition process for Modi. His extradition will be processed, and he will return to India so that he can be tried for his role in the PNB fraud case.

Also Read: Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’   

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Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam

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Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam

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Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam
Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam
Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam
Nirav Modi Faces Major Setback As UK Court Rejects Plea To Reopen Extradition Case, Clears Path For Return To India In Rs 13,000 Crore PNB Scam

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