Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25: Milano7, an emerging leader in premium beauty and grooming, is a modern luxury salon brand inspired by Italian hair and skincare traditions, redefining Noida’s beauty landscape. With multiple outlets across Noida’s Sector 104, Sector 32, and Sector 121, it offers a next-generation salon experience combining global trends, premium products, expert artistry, and a customer-first approach.

Milano7 offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-end services, including precision haircuts, global hair colouring, advanced hair therapies, rejuvenating skincare treatments, luxury nail extensions and art, and professional makeup for bridal and special occasions. Notably, the brand is witnessing a growing demand for advanced hair restoration treatments and specialised extensions for both hair and eyebrows—an emerging category among consumers seeking fuller, more defined, and natural-looking results. Designed to cater to evolving beauty needs, Milano7’s offerings are rooted in self-care, confidence, and elevated personal style.

Designed as a contemporary beauty destination, Milano7 delivers a premium, hygienic, and seamless experience, supported by easy online booking and a team of highly trained professionals. The brand emphasises convenience and refined service standards tailored to today’s discerning consumers.

Founded with a vision to transform the traditional salon model, Milano7 has evolved into a new-generation beauty brand that extends beyond routine services to offer a more holistic approach to beauty and grooming. It brings together innovation, expertise, and a sophisticated service environment under one roof.

What sets Milano7 apart is its attention to detail—seen across thoughtfully curated interiors, stringent hygiene protocols, and the use of globally recognised skincare and beauty solutions such as Kerastase Rituals O3+, Kanpeki, Korean skincare systems, Thalgo, and advanced Hydra-based treatments. Complemented by a team of expert stylists, skin specialists, nail technicians, and makeup artists, the brand delivers personalised consultations and tailored solutions for every client.

Sharing the vision behind the brand, Pramod Kumar, CEO of Milano7, said the company was created to introduce a fresh and elevated salon concept for today’s beauty-conscious consumers.

“Milano7 was built on the belief that a salon should be more than just a place for grooming—it should be an experience that inspires confidence and celebrates individuality. Our goal is to bring together global beauty trends, premium products, and expert talent to create a space where every client feels valued and transformed. With Milano7, we are proud to offer a next-generation salon experience that combines luxury, innovation, and personalised care,” he said.

Beyond its service offerings, Milano7 is focused on fostering a community around style, wellness, and self-expression, creating an environment where individuals can relax, rejuvenate, and rediscover their confidence.

As demand for premium, experience-led beauty services continues to rise in urban India, Milano7 is positioning itself as a preferred destination for consumers seeking a refined and globally inspired approach to grooming. With a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the brand is steadily shaping the future of beauty in Noida.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)