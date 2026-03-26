LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare Pakistan - Afghanistan War iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 26, 2026 11:03:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25: Milano7, an emerging leader in premium beauty and grooming, is a modern luxury salon brand inspired by Italian hair and skincare traditions, redefining Noida’s beauty landscape. With multiple outlets across Noida’s Sector 104, Sector 32, and Sector 121, it offers a next-generation salon experience combining global trends, premium products, expert artistry, and a customer-first approach.

Milano7 offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-end services, including precision haircuts, global hair colouring, advanced hair therapies, rejuvenating skincare treatments, luxury nail extensions and art, and professional makeup for bridal and special occasions. Notably, the brand is witnessing a growing demand for advanced hair restoration treatments and specialised extensions for both hair and eyebrows—an emerging category among consumers seeking fuller, more defined, and natural-looking results. Designed to cater to evolving beauty needs, Milano7’s offerings are rooted in self-care, confidence, and elevated personal style.

You Might Be Interested In

Designed as a contemporary beauty destination, Milano7 delivers a premium, hygienic, and seamless experience, supported by easy online booking and a team of highly trained professionals. The brand emphasises convenience and refined service standards tailored to today’s discerning consumers.

Founded with a vision to transform the traditional salon model, Milano7 has evolved into a new-generation beauty brand that extends beyond routine services to offer a more holistic approach to beauty and grooming. It brings together innovation, expertise, and a sophisticated service environment under one roof.

What sets Milano7 apart is its attention to detail—seen across thoughtfully curated interiors, stringent hygiene protocols, and the use of globally recognised skincare and beauty solutions such as Kerastase Rituals O3+, Kanpeki, Korean skincare systems, Thalgo, and advanced Hydra-based treatments. Complemented by a team of expert stylists, skin specialists, nail technicians, and makeup artists, the brand delivers personalised consultations and tailored solutions for every client.

Sharing the vision behind the brand, Pramod Kumar, CEO of Milano7, said the company was created to introduce a fresh and elevated salon concept for today’s beauty-conscious consumers.

“Milano7 was built on the belief that a salon should be more than just a place for grooming—it should be an experience that inspires confidence and celebrates individuality. Our goal is to bring together global beauty trends, premium products, and expert talent to create a space where every client feels valued and transformed. With Milano7, we are proud to offer a next-generation salon experience that combines luxury, innovation, and personalised care,” he said.

Beyond its service offerings, Milano7 is focused on fostering a community around style, wellness, and self-expression, creating an environment where individuals can relax, rejuvenate, and rediscover their confidence.

As demand for premium, experience-led beauty services continues to rise in urban India, Milano7 is positioning itself as a preferred destination for consumers seeking a refined and globally inspired approach to grooming. With a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the brand is steadily shaping the future of beauty in Noida.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IPS Academy BBA Student Lands TCS Job, Spotlight on Robust Campus Placements with 550+ Top Firms.

Emergence Of RightLand: Building the Foundation Of Sonipat’s Structured Growth

Innexia Introduces Future-Ready Smart Home Automation for Every Age, Every Space

Industrialising Wall Construction for Hyperscale Data Centers

Bank Holidays March 2026: Banks to Remain Closed For Four Days From This Date; Check RBI Calendar List

LATEST NEWS

NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Last Date, Steps To Apply at nta.ac.in

Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: 23 Dead After Passenger Vehicle Plunges Off Ferry Into Padma River, Authorities Investigate Cause — Watch Viral Video

Tecno Spark 50 5G To Debut Soon In India: 6,500mAh Battery, Offline Communication, And Eila AI Assistant—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Dubai International Airport Open or Close Today (March 26, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

RCB vs SRH: ‘Allan Donald Bana Hua Hai!’ – Virat Kohli Left Stunned by ₹7 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru All-Rounder’s Deadly Yorker in Nets | WATCH

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: ‘Godman’ Faces Fresh Trouble After Rape, Exploitation Allegations; Nashik Astrologer Now Accused Of Selling Turkish ‘Elvish Honey’ At Rs 15 Lakh/kg For Sexual, Physical Health

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida
Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida
Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida
Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

QUICK LINKS