Home > India > 'Itne Toxic Relationship Mein..': Delhi Man Caught on Camera Slapping Girlfriend '30–40 Times' After an Argument, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online

A chilling video from Delhi has triggered widespread outrage on social media after capturing a man slapping a woman repeatedly inside Japanese Park, also known as Swarn Jayanti Park.

Delhi Man Caught on Camera Slapping Girlfriend '30–40 Times’ After an Argument. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 27, 2026 15:21:09 IST

A chilling video from Delhi has triggered widespread outrage on social media after capturing a man slapping a woman repeatedly inside Japanese Park, also known as Swarn Jayanti Park.  The disturbing clip, now circulating widely online, shows the man physically assaulting the woman following what is believed to have been an argument between the two. 

The incident was filmed by another man who happened to be inside the park at the time. He later stated that he had come there for a walk and was seated on a nearby bench when he sa the confrontation taking place. 



What Really Happened During Heated Argument? 

In the viral video, the person filming is heard describing what he witnessed. He says he had come ot park for a walk and was seated on a bench behind the couple when he noticed the altercation. According to him, the man had been hitting the woman for quite some time, and she had already been slapped “30-40 times” before he began recording. 

The footage shows the couple involved in a heated argument, after which the man is seen striking the woman. The bystander continues narrating, saying the two had been fighting for a while and that the man was hitting her forcefully while people nearby watched. He adds that he felt compelled to record the incident and questions whether anyone should remain in a relationship where physical abuse occurs.

Throughout the confrontation, the woman stays seated on the bench as the man allegedly hits her again before eventually standing up.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:21 PM IST
