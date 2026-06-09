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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features

Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features

Apple unveiled iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, bringing performance upgrades, faster app loading, Liquid Glass customisation, and new Apple Intelligence enhancements. Here's everything announced.

Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features (Photo: X)
Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 01:03 IST

Apple announced its next major iPhone software update, iOS 27, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 on Monday. The company is placing a strong focus on performance enhancements and design refinements, according to a report by The Verge. Claiming that its upcoming update will be ‘available to more users than any iOS release ever’, Apple said all iPhone models from the iPhone 11 onwards will be eligible for the new software update.

Liquid Glass Gets More Customization

According to The Verge, one of the biggest additions in iOS 27 is a new opacity slider for Liquid Glass. The design language was first introduced with iOS 26, bringing glass-inspired interface elements and new animations across the iPhone experience.

From the jump, Liquid Glass had some legibility issues, but Apple tweaked things ahead of releasing the OS publicly in September. With iOS 27, thanks to the new slider, users will be able to adjust just how glassy things like tab bars will be.

Faster Performance And Improved Search

Apple also promised that iOS 27 will deliver smoother system animations and faster app loading times. The company said its new search infrastructure will be capable of indexing fresh content almost immediately, helping users find information more quickly.

The performance-focused upgrades are part of Apple’s broader effort to make the software experience feel faster and more responsive across supported devices.

Apple Intelligence And Siri Updates

At the beginning of the keynote, Apple promised new details about Apple Intelligence and an improved Siri. This update marks Apple’s latest push to expand its Apple Intelligence features, which it first introduced at WWDC 2024. At WWDC 2024, Apple announced a revamped AI-powered Siri, but nearly a year later, in March 2025, the company said it would be delaying the upgraded Siri because it was taking “longer than we thought” to deliver the updates.

New Features For Photos

The Photos app gains enhanced AI editing tools in iOS 27. Users will be able to take advantage of improved clean-up capabilities, AI-powered photo reframing, and updates to Image Playground for generating and editing images.

Phone App Gets Call Context

Apple is introducing Call Context, a feature that can surface relevant information during phone calls. The company says the feature will make conversations more productive by providing useful details at the right time.

Enhanced Parental Controls

iOS 27 also introduces stronger parental control tools, including more detailed app permissions, improved content restrictions, and a redesigned Screen Time experience that gives families greater control over device usage.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price

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Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features
Tags: ai-featuresapple intelligenceApple newsios 27iOS FeaturesiPhone 11iPhone Updateliquid-glassMobile SoftwareSiriWWDC 2026

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Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features
Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features
Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features
Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026: Here Are the Top New Features

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