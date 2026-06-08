Dubai Bus Accident: 7 Dead, Including Indian Workers, After Minibus Hits Truck

Several Indian workers died in a tragic road accident in Dubai on Monday when a minibus carrying labourers rammed into a truck that had reportedly developed a fault and stopped in the middle of the road. The accident took place on Dubai’s Emirates Road, killing seven people and injuring nine others, Dubai Police said. Initial investigations reveal the truck stopped due to a mechanical fault before the minibus rammed it.

What Happened In The Accident?

Authorities said a mechanical problem caused the truck to stop on the road. The following minibus failed to swerve away from the object and collided with the vehicle, resulting in a terrible impact. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. An investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances of the crash.



The Indian Consulate in Dubai expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and said officials had visited injured victims in the hospital. The mission said it is working closely with local authorities and providing assistance to the families of those affected. The consulate also offered condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

Safety Concerns For Workers

The accident has once again thrown the spotlight on road safety and the transportation of migrant workers in the Gulf region. Thousands of Indian expatriates work across the UAE, and authorities are expected to closely examine the factors that led to the fatal collision.

Investigation Ongoing

Dubai Police have launched a formal investigation into the incident. As they work to assign blame for one of the deadliest worker transport crashes reported in Dubai this year, officials are expected to examine vehicle conditions, road conditions and driver actions.

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