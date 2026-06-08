TMC Crisis Deepens: 13 Rebel MPs Meet Suvendu Adhikari At Satabdi Roy’s Delhi Residence Amid Buzz Of More Than 20 MPs Backing NDA

A major political shake-up appears to be unfolding within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with a group of rebel Members of Parliament claiming that nearly 20 party MPs have formally expressed their willingness to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The development was confirmed by rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who said a letter has been submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling the lawmakers’ intention to back the NDA.

Rebel Camp Claims 20 MPs Have Written To Speaker

Speaking on Monday, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that 20 TMC MPs had formally communicated their position to the Lok Sabha Speaker. According to the rebel leader, the lawmakers want to distance themselves from the party’s current political direction and extend support to the NDA. The claim marks the strongest indication yet of a possible split within the Trinamool Congress parliamentary unit.

The reported move comes amid growing unrest inside the party following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which brought the BJP to power in the state under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

🚨 BIG BREAKING West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reaches the Delhi residence of TMC MP Satabdi Roy, where she is reportedly meeting rebel TMC MPs. — As per reports, around 20–22 TMC MPs will back the NDA.

— NDA’s strength in the Lok Sabha could rise to nearly 315. pic.twitter.com/iqUs3DmIdk — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 8, 2026

Mamata Banerjee Attends INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Growing Rebellion

The political divide within the party was visible in New Delhi on Monday. While TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior loyalist leaders attended an INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club, several dissident MPs chose to stay away from the opposition gathering.

Their absence added fuel to speculation that a parallel political strategy is taking shape within the party.

Rebel MPs Hold Separate Discussions

The dissident camp reportedly held separate consultations as discussions over a possible breakaway group gathered momentum.

Among the MPs named in the rebel camp are Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Partha Bhowmick, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal, Bapi Haldar, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Mitali Bag, Deepak Adhikari, Kalipada Soren, June Malia, Arup Chakraborty, Sharmila Sarkar, Shatrughan Sinha, Asit Kumar Mal and Satabdi Roy.

The rebel faction believes a formal alignment with the NDA could offer a new political path following the party’s recent electoral setbacks.

Could This Impact Parliamentary Numbers?

If the claims made by the rebel MPs translate into a formal realignment, the NDA’s strength in the Lok Sabha could receive a significant boost.

Political observers say the development could have implications not only for West Bengal politics but also for the balance of power in Parliament, particularly if more lawmakers decide to join the dissident camp.

What Happens Next?

The spotlight is now on the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office and the TMC leadership’s response to the rebels’ claims.

While the dissident MPs have publicly asserted that a substantial section of the parliamentary party is ready to support the NDA, the Trinamool Congress leadership has yet to officially acknowledge any split. The coming days are expected to be crucial as both camps seek to consolidate support and define their political future.

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