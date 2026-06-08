Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: Deadly Blast Leaves Eight Workers Dead After Molten Steel Explodes From Ladle, Several Injured

VIZAG STEEL PLANT: On Monday, a deadly explosion rocked the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, killing at least eight workers and injuring several others. As per reports, a ladle filled with molten steel exploded at the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility. Steel poured out everywhere, and as the blast hit, workers and employees scrambled to get away, desperately trying to avoid the spreading metal. Circle Inspector Kesav Rao explained that the accident started when the ladle carrying the super-hot steel exploded, releasing a huge amount of molten metal and causing chaos in the facility.

Vizag Steel Plant Blast Kills Eight

“Eight workers lost their lives, and several others were hurt after molten steel leaked at the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility,” Rao said. The accident left the whole plant shaken.

The leadership of the trade unions said they found nine dead bodies, but the RINL did not comment. The investigation will be thorough, with authorities looking to find out exactly what went wrong in the accident and whether any lapses in safety were responsible for the tragedy.

N Chandrababu Naidu demands investigation

Employees and their families are anxious about the incident, and issues regarding workplace safety measures are being raised at the steel plant. More information is pending while rescue and assessment efforts are ongoing. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was astonished at the accident. “He met with the steel plant management and inquired into the incident; he requested the District authorities to hurry up to the place and also take up the rescue operation,” the official statement said.

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