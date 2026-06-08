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Home > India News > Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed

Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed

Lakshadweep has relaxed alcohol restrictions in select tourism zones. Here's what changed, why the administration made the move, and the reactions it has triggered.

Alcohol
Alcohol

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 17:43 IST

Lakshadweep resided at the centre of a storm today as the Union Territory has decided to allow the sale of alcohol to tourists in select parts. The policy change is a big shift for the only Union Territory in India where Muslims make the majority of the population. Over the last few decades, all the islands in Lakshadweep were deemed to be dry zones, where no alcoholic drinks could be sold.

The decision was taken as part of the administration’s attempt to attract both domestic and international tourists to the island. The current government only wants to sell alcohol in the licensed resorts and tourism villages in Lakshadweep. The measure to ease alcohol ban is for the benefit of tourism, the ministry said. Critics of the plan have concerned about the administration’s intention.

What Has Changed?

People are upset with the decision along with a sense that the policy that sought to bring tourism development into Lakshadweep had become too vague. The decision was taken as part of the administration’s attempt to attract both domestic and international tourists to the island. The current government only wants to sell alcohol in the licensed resorts and tourism villages in Lakshadweep.

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There was a time when food and water from tourist offices could not be allowed, as they carried alcohol and the drinks sold were restricted. The restriction was released as part of the investigation by the administration. People will now be allowed to sell alcohol in vovos, the report said. The government officials said the new decision was intended to help the tourism industry and attract investment.

Why Did the Administration Change the Rules?

The administration has said the measure forms part of a larger tourism development plan. Lakshadweep attracts people for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs and marine biodiversity.

Officials have said that permitting the sale of alcohol in controlled tourist zones would increase the appeal of Lakshadweep to holidaymakers, especially those looking for resorts. The administration has pointed out that several islands around the world have adopted similar policies, and deems it necessary to keep Lakshadweep’s tourism sector competitive.

Political and Public Response

The administration’s decision has received a mixed response from political leaders and the public. Some groups have seen the decision as a good move, stating that it would bring more jobs and developments to Lakshadweep.

Others, particularly from Muslim-majority areas, have questioned the need for such a policy, and called for the government to conduct a proper study and consult the local community. Some have also called upon the admin to ensure that tourism development does not erode the cultural and religious ethos of the islands.

The administration remains firm that the sale of alcohol will be strictly limited to licensed places and will not be available at will throughout the islands.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Meeting: Opposition to Write to CJI, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Disclaimer: This article is based on official notifications, government statements, and media reports available at the time of publication. Policy details and implementation guidelines may be revised by the Lakshadweep administration. The article is intended for informational purposes only and does not endorse or oppose any policy decision. Readers are advised to refer to official government sources for the latest updates.

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Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed
Tags: alcohol allowed in LakshadweepLakshadweep alcohol policyLakshadweep alcohol salesLakshadweep latest newsLakshadweep liquor policyLakshadweep liquor rulesLakshadweep tourism news

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Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed

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Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed
Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed
Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed
Historic Policy Shift In Muslim-Majority Lakshadweep: New Excise Regulation 2026 Replaces 47-Year-Old Liquor Ban, Here’s What Changed

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