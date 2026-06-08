Who Was Pepsi Sharma? Haryanvi Folk Singer Dies At 38 Due To Heart Attack

The entertainment field in Haryana has suffered a sudden and untimely death of Pepsi Sharma, a famous folk and Ragini singer, due to a heart attack at the age of 38. Fans, friends, and colleagues from the music industry have been grief-stricken upon hearing the devastating news about their dear Pepsi Sharma. He was well-known for his energetic performances and strong bond with his audience.

Sudden Health Emergency Proves Fatal

As per the reports, the artist had a heart attack and was rushed to the doctor for treatment. He could not survive due to his critical health condition. As per the claims made by his family members, he died in a private hospital where he had been hospitalized for treatment. His sudden demise has shocked many people including his family members and his fans.

A Family Left Behind

Pepsi Sharma leaves behind his two children—a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. The demise of Pepsi Sharma has created a huge gap not only in his family but also in the Haryanvi cultural community, as he was greatly respected because of his long association with folk songs and Raginis.

After the announcement about his death, social networking websites have been bombarded with condolence messages from fans and other artists alike. Many have posted videos of their great performances along with messages that they remember him for making people happy at all those cultural events. Some singers belonging to the Haryanvi music community have also paid tribute to him in a very touching manner.

A Beloved Voice of Haryanvi Folk Music

Over time, Pepsi Sharma gained many fans due to his excellent singing skills and performances. In every performance at local functions, in the Ragini competition, or cultural events, he would attract people with his energy and presence. Not only for his outstanding musical skills but also for his humble nature, Sharma gained recognition among many. People who worked with him always found him very humble, down-to-earth, and very enthusiastic about keeping the culture of Haryana alive through music.

Memorable Performances with Sapna Choudhary

One of the most admired periods of Pepsi Sharma’s life was associated with the famous Haryanvi dancer and actress Sapna Choudhary. Sharma and Choudhary often appeared in Ragini programs, and whenever they did, huge crowds came to see their show. Sharma and Choudhary had great on-stage chemistry which made people sit glued to their seats while watching them perform. Sharma and Choudhary helped make Haryanvi entertainment popular, which is why their collaboration is one of the highlights of Sharma’s career.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Pepsi Sharma may have passed away much too soon, but the effects he has had on the music of Haryana will be lasting in time. From the legacy that he leaves behind through his music and performances, Pepsi Sharma will be fondly remembered for many years to come. Many who know him remember Pepsi Sharma as much for his positive attitude and personality as for his musical accomplishments. While it is sad to lose someone like Pepsi Sharma, it should be recognized that his voice will carry on in years to come.

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