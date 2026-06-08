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Home > World News > WATCH: Trump Walks Out Of Interview, Clashes With Host, ‘I’ve Had Enough’

WATCH: Trump Walks Out Of Interview, Clashes With Host, ‘I’ve Had Enough’

President Donald Trump abruptly ended an NBC News interview after being pressed to provide evidence for his claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The tense exchange with moderator Kristen Welker escalated as she challenged his allegations of election fraud and voting irregularities.

Trump cuts NBC interview short after clash over 2020 election claims, media criticism and anti-weaponization fund. Photo: X: Kristen Welker/@kwelkernbc
Trump cuts NBC interview short after clash over 2020 election claims, media criticism and anti-weaponization fund. Photo: X: Kristen Welker/@kwelkernbc

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 09:01 IST

President Donald Trump abruptly cut short a television interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press after a tense exchange over his assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. The confrontation happened during a pre-recorded interview with moderator Kristen Welker, who repeatedly challenged Trump on his claims regarding election fraud and alleged irregularities in California’s voting system. Tensions escalated when Welker pressed Trump for evidence supporting his claims that the 2020 election had been “rigged” against him. She argued that he had not presented any proof to substantiate those allegations or his claims of election-related misconduct in California. As the discussion grew increasingly contentious, Trump became visibly frustrated. Welker attempted to persuade him to continue the conversation, reminding him that she had traveled to Wisconsin for the interview. However, Trump appeared unwilling to continue.

“I sat in the rain with you for an hour,” he said.

He continued, “On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press.”

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Trump then broadened his criticism of the media, adding, “A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

Questions Raised About Trump’s Appearance

The interview also drew attention for reasons beyond the verbal sparring. Several observers commented that Trump appeared puffy and somewhat unkempt in the footage. The appearance came shortly after a period during which the president remained largely out of public view for nearly a week following a medical evaluation conducted the previous week.

After the contentious portion of the interview aired, Welker disclosed that she had spoken with Trump afterward. According to her, the president agreed to participate in a follow-up interview at a later date, although no timeline has been announced.

Welker also said that both she and Trump acknowledged that the rainy conditions had created challenges during the Wisconsin interview, which aired on Sunday.

Trump Questioned About ‘Anti-Weaponization’ Fund

The most heated portion of the discussion began during the final six minutes of the interview when Welker questioned Trump about a proposed $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

The proposal was intended to provide financial compensation to individuals who claimed they had been harmed by what supporters describe as federal “lawfare.”

Last week, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche informed lawmakers that the Justice Department had abandoned the controversial proposal. Despite that decision, some critics have expressed concern that the fund could eventually be revived.

Welker then asked whether individuals convicted or charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol should be eligible for compensation through such a fund.

Responding to the question, Trump reiterated his support for the concept while criticizing former President Joe Biden and members of his administration.

“Now, I don’t know what’s going to happen with the weaponization fund. I love the idea,” Trump said.

He continued, “People like stupid [former President Joe] Biden, he’s not smart enough to know what’s going on, but people that surrounded him … what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people. They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong.”

Also Read: Trump’s Big Warning To Netanyahu: ‘You’ll Have No Choice’ But To Accept US-Iran Deal

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WATCH: Trump Walks Out Of Interview, Clashes With Host, ‘I’ve Had Enough’
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WATCH: Trump Walks Out Of Interview, Clashes With Host, ‘I’ve Had Enough’
WATCH: Trump Walks Out Of Interview, Clashes With Host, ‘I’ve Had Enough’
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WATCH: Trump Walks Out Of Interview, Clashes With Host, ‘I’ve Had Enough’

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