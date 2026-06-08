Iraq Bus Fire Disaster: 21 Killed After Passenger Coach Crashes On Highway | Watch

At least 21 Iraqis were killed and 19 others injured when a passenger bus crashed and caught fire near the southern city of Nassiriya on Sunday, police and health officials said. The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the bus on a highway near Nassiriya, causing the vehicle to overturn and burst into flames, the officials said.

Investigation Ordered Into Cause Of Crash

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the causes of the crash and directed authorities to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding the accident, his office said. Police and medical officials reported that 21 people had died at the scene and in hospital, while 19 others had been wounded.

Most of the injured were in critical condition and suffering from severe burns, health officials said. The cause of the crash was under investigation, police said.

Road Safety Concerns Persist in Iraq

Road accidents are common in Iraq, where speeding, poor road conditions and inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations contribute to a high number of fatalities each year.

The latest tragedy near Nassiriya has once again highlighted ongoing concerns about road safety and transportation infrastructure across the country.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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