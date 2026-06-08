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Home > World News > Has The Ceasefire Ended? Iran Fires Missiles At Israel, Huge Blasts Seen | Watch

Has The Ceasefire Ended? Iran Fires Missiles At Israel, Huge Blasts Seen | Watch

Iran launched missiles toward Israel on Monday, marking the first direct missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire. The IDF intercepted the projectiles while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency security consultation amid rising regional tensions.

Iran Fires Missiles At Israel (Photo: X)
Iran Fires Missiles At Israel (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 02:53 IST

Iran launched missiles toward Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). ‘Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,’ the Iranian military said in a statement.

The Israel Defence Forces said they intercepted two incoming missiles and later warned of ‘additional barrages’ launched toward the country. An Israeli source said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was convening a security consultation in response.

Israeli Air Force Issues Public Safety Warning

The Israeli Air Force confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defence systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

“The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives – they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command’s directives,’ IAF wrote on X.

Rising Tensions After Beirut Strike

The missile attack comes amid escalating tensions in the region. On Sunday, Israel struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at Israeli territory. According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the strikes were carried out on his orders and those of Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz.

‘In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing at Israeli territory,’ the statement said.

Iran Promises Strong Response

Following the Beirut strike, Iranian officials vowed retaliation. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, said Iran would deliver a decisive response to the attack on Dahiyeh. In a post on X, he said, ‘We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime’s attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight.’

Separate Attack Reported in Central Israel

In a separate incident, emergency responders reported at least one death and several injuries in central Israel. Police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack. The latest developments highlight growing instability across the region, with direct exchanges between Iran and Israel raising concerns about a broader escalation in the Middle East.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut After Cross-Border Fire, Iran Threatens Retaliation

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Has The Ceasefire Ended? Iran Fires Missiles At Israel, Huge Blasts Seen | Watch
Tags: benjamin netanyahuHezbollah IsraelIDF intercepts missilesiran-israel conflictIsrael missile attackMiddle East tensions

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