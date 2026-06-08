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Home > Lifestyle News > Earthquake Near You? 7 Quick Steps To Stay Safe During Natural Disasters

Earthquake Near You? 7 Quick Steps To Stay Safe During Natural Disasters

Earthquakes can strike without warning. Learn the 7 most important safety steps to follow during and after an earthquake, including guidance on aftershocks, emergency preparedness, and protecting your family.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 01:37 IST

A powerful earthquake can hit with little or no warning, creating panic and confusion within seconds. The recent seismic activity, including the 5.6 to 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near Bhutan and sent tremors across North Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and parts of eastern India, is a reminder that earthquake preparedness can save lives.

Why Earthquakes Often Trigger Fears of Another Quake

After a big quake, many people want to know if another is coming. Seismologists say that aftershocks are a normal part of the process as the Earth’s crust settles into its new position after movement along a fault. Scientists can make an educated guess about the chances of aftershocks, but they cannot predict when and where another quake may strike.

After the main quake it is important to stay alert, as aftershocks can happen minutes, hours, days or even weeks after the initial earthquake.

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7 Quick Steps To Take During And After An Earthquake

1. Drop, Cover, and Hold On

If the ground starts shaking, immediately drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck, and take shelter under a sturdy table or desk if possible. Hold on until the shaking stops. This remains the most widely recommended earthquake safety action.

2. Stay Indoors if You Are Inside

Do not run outside during the shaking. Stay away from windows, mirrors, glass doors, and heavy furniture that could fall. Many injuries occur when people try to move during a quake.

3. Move to an Open Area if You Are Outside

If you are already outdoors, move away from buildings, power lines, trees, and anything that could collapse or fall. Remain in an open space until the shaking ends.

4. Be Careful if You Are Driving

Pull over safely away from bridges, flyovers, power poles, and signs. Stay inside the vehicle until the earthquake stops.

5. Check for Injuries and Provide First Aid

Once the shaking has stopped, assess yourself and those around you for injuries. Provide first aid if you are trained and seek emergency assistance for serious injuries.

6. Watch for Gas Leaks, Fires, and Structural Damage

Inspect your surroundings for hazards such as gas leaks, damaged electrical lines, broken water pipes, or unstable structures. If you smell gas, leave immediately and notify authorities.

7. Prepare for Aftershocks

Aftershocks can occur without warning and may be strong enough to cause additional damage. Stay away from damaged buildings and be ready to take protective action again if the ground starts shaking.

How to Prepare Before the Next Earthquake

Emergency management agencies recommend securing heavy furniture, preparing an emergency kit with water, food, medicines, flashlights, and important documents, and creating a family communication plan before a disaster occurs.

Earthquakes are among the most unpredictable natural disasters, but preparation and quick action can make a significant difference. Remember the simple rule: Drop, Cover, and Hold On, stay alert for aftershocks; and follow official instructions from local authorities. Whether the tremor is minor or major, staying calm and acting quickly is your best defence against injury and danger.

ALSO READ: Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas Of India

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Earthquake Near You? 7 Quick Steps To Stay Safe During Natural Disasters
Tags: aftershock warningearthquake near meearthquake preparednessearthquake safetyearthquake survival tipsemergency preparednessnatural disaster safety

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