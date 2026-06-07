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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: Check Exam City, Direct Download Link & Key Details Inside

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: Check Exam City, Direct Download Link & Key Details Inside

The NTA has released the NEET UG 2026 re-exam City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing on June 21. The document informs students about their allotted exam city but is not the admit card. The offline examination will be conducted in 551 Indian cities and 14 international locations.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT (Via AI)
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 17:35 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. Students can now access the document through the official NEET website by logging in with their application credentials. Announcing the development, the NTA informed candidates that the city slip is now available online and can be downloaded immediately to check the city allotted for the examination. The release of the city intimation slip is a crucial step ahead of the re-exam, allowing candidates to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance.

Why Is NEET UG 2026 Being Conducted Again?

The NEET UG 2026 re-test was announced after the National Testing Agency cancelled the examination held on May 3 following allegations of a question paper leak.

As a result, candidates will now appear for a fresh examination on June 21. The re-exam is expected to witness participation from lakhs of medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical programmes across the country.

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What Is The City Intimation Slip?

The City Intimation Slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted. It is released before the admit card to help students make necessary travel arrangements, particularly those who may have been assigned centres outside their hometown or state.

However, candidates must note that the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card. The NTA has specifically clarified that the document only provides information regarding the allotted examination city and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall.

Admit Card Yet To Be Released

While the city intimation slip has been issued, the NEET UG 2026 admit card will be released separately closer to the examination date. Candidates will have to download the admit card once it becomes available and carry it along with valid identification documents on the day of the examination.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admit card release and examination guidelines.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the document:

  1. Visit the official NEET website.
  2. Click on the “NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip” link.
  3. Enter the Application Number and Password.
  4. Submit the login details.
  5. Check the allotted examination city.
  6. Download and save the slip for future reference.
  7. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Schedule

Link neet.nta.nic.in

The re-examination will be conducted on:

Date: June 21, 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST)

Mode: Pen-and-Paper (Offline)

The examination will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities, ensuring participation from candidates both within the country and abroad.

Candidates Advised To Verify Details Carefully

Students should carefully verify the details mentioned in the city intimation slip and immediately report any discrepancies through official channels. Since the document only provides the examination city and not the exact test centre address, candidates must wait for the admit card for complete examination venue details.

With less than two weeks remaining for the re-examination, candidates are advised to finalise travel plans and continue their preparations while keeping track of all official announcements from the NTA.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Check Qualifying Status, Direct Link & B.Arch Admission Process

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: Check Exam City, Direct Download Link & Key Details Inside
Tags: MBBS entrance examNEET admit card 2026NEET City Intimation SlipNEET exam city slipNEET re exam 2026NEET UG 2026nta neetNTA NEET UG

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: Check Exam City, Direct Download Link & Key Details Inside
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: Check Exam City, Direct Download Link & Key Details Inside
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: Check Exam City, Direct Download Link & Key Details Inside
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip OUT: Check Exam City, Direct Download Link & Key Details Inside

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