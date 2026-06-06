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Home > Education News > MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details

MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell is going to release the MHT CET 2026.

MHT CET Result 2026
MHT CET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 14:57 IST

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell is going to release the MHT CET 2026 result soon for Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) groups in the near future. Hundreds of thousands of students appearing for the state-level entrance test are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the scorecards for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other degrees. Sources say that they might announce the results between the 5th and the 8th June. The students will be able to view and download their scorecards from the official website after the announcement. The MHT CET 2026 exam was divided into two sessions this year to give candidates an extra chance to improve their rank.

When will MHT CET Result 2026 be released

So far the State CET Cell has not made a schedule for the result announcement. Sources say that the State CET Cell will be releasing MHT CET 2026 results for both PCM and PCB groups soon.

Students are advised to keep checking the official portal for updates on the link activation. The result declaration will be followed by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to the colleges accepted by the CET Cell. The scorecards will be available in online mode only.

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What is MHT CET 2026 score calculation

Unlike many other entrance exams, MHT CET marks are released in percentile form and not in raw marks. To normalise the scores of various examination sessions that may differ in terms of difficulty, percentile scores are calculated to six decimal places to help in reducing the number of tie scores. If a candidate appears in both the sessions, the higher percentile score will be considered for merit and admission.

What if you appeared for the exam twice

MHT CET 2026 is conducted in two sessions, and candidates appearing in both the April and May sessions need not take care of manually selecting the better percentile score.

The top percentile score will be considered for the candidate automatically and will serve as the percentile for merit list preparation and counselling.

Where can I download the MHT CET scorecard

Candidates may download the scorecard once the result link is released on the official portal. Students will have to log in to the portal using the registered email ID and password. After logging in, they can choose the scorecard section and download the result in PDF. Candidates are requested to keep more than one copy of the result card as this will be for reference during counselling and document verification and admission processes.

What information is available on the result card

The MHT CET result card will have essential details of the candidates like their name, application number, category, and subject-wise percentile. Candidates can see the percentile of their chosen stream, be that physics, chemistry, mathematics or biology, along with the overall percentile. Students must review all details in the result card carefully and bring any inconsistencies to the attention of the authorities.

What then after the MHT CET result announcement

The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the information regarding CAP counselling after the results are announced. Then, the qualified candidates are obligated to register for the counselling and go for seat allotment. The admission process will follow merit rank, category reservations, seat availability and the preferences of the candidates. With engineering, pharmacy and agriculture admissions at stake, the MHT CET result signals the start of the next critical phase of Maharashtra’s higher education admissions process.

Also Read: KCET Result 2026 Declared: Tanisha Karthik Tops Engineering Stream; Check Scorecard, Rank List And Counselling Updates

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MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details
Tags: Maharashtra CETMaharashtra CET resultMHT CETMHT CET result 2026MHT CET scorecard 2026

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MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details
MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details
MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details
MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details

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