TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected Soon: Check Telangana IPASE Result Date And Steps To Download

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2026 in the next few days. According to the reports, the evaluation was done, and the data compilation and result processing are currently being finalised by the board. After completion of the process, the supplementary results will be released online to the students of both general and vocational streams. The supplementary exams are the chance of taking up final scores or clearing subjects in which one was unsatisfactory in the regular board exams.

When will the TS Inter 1st Year & 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2026 be declared

TGBIE has not confirmed the result date yet, but as per the analysis, TS Inter 2026 supplementary results are expected to be declared between June 10th and 16th.

The entire list of candidates who appeared for the intermediate, public, and advanced supplementary examinations has to check the official website regularly for any updates about the news. The board will issue a formal notification before the results are declared. The results will be declared for first-year as well as second-year candidates from different streams.

Which candidates appeared for the TS Inter Supplementary exams

Supplementary examinations were held for those students who wanted better marks for themselves or those who were unable to pass their subjects in the regular examinations conducted earlier this year.

The theory examinations were held from 13th to 21st May, and the practical examinations were held from 22nd to 25th May. Over 10,000 students appeared for the supplementary examinations in Telangana in order to improve their marks before the next stage of their academic journey. The supplementary examinations form an important alternative for those students who do not want to miss an academic year.

How can I check TS Inter Results 2026

After the results are declared, candidates will have the opportunity to check their marks online via the official portal of TGBIE results.

Students can do this by…

Open the official Telangana Intermediate results website.

Click on the IPASE 2026 Result link.

Click on either the First Year or Second Year option.

Choose the stream (General or Vocational).

Enter the hall ticket number.

Click on the submit button to check the result.

Download the provisional marks memo.

The provisional marks memo can be downloaded for future use.

Students can avoid having to fill in the form for their result if they have kept a copy of their hall ticket number handy.

What important information must students verify from the marks memo

After complete verification of the provisional marks memo, students will have to refer to all details on the scorecard. Such details as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, subject codes, stream and college information should not be ignored. In case of any inconsistency, it should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately. The provisional marks memo can be referred to for convenience until the original document is given.

What were the regular TS Inter 2026 results

The regular Telangana Intermediate results were released on April 12, 2026. The overall pass ratio of first-year general stream students was 66.02 per cent. A gender-wise breakdown showed that the pass ratio among girls was higher than that of boys. The pass ratio among girls was 74.40 per cent, whereas that of boys was 57.69 per cent. Supplementary results are expected soon, which will aid many students to improve their results and thereby to be eligible for admission to higher studies in the forthcoming academic session.

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