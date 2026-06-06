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Home > India News > CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued, Here Is What Commuters Need To Know

CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued, Here Is What Commuters Need To Know

Thousands of students gathered at Jantar Mantar under the Cockroach Janta Party's protest against alleged exam irregularities, prompting heavy security and traffic restrictions across Central Delhi. The demonstration calls for accountability over paper leaks and issues in major national exams.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 11:55 IST

Central Delhi woke up to a very different morning on June 6. Heavy barricading, growing crowds, and a thick police presence took over the area around Jantar Mantar as the Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, brought its protest to the streets. Delhi Police deployed over 1,000 personnel, drones, and extensive barricading around Jantar Mantar as the CJP staged a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged exam irregularities.

The man who made this happen is Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP. He built this movement on Instagram, rallying young Indians around a cause that hits close to home for millions of students and their families. What started as posts and reels on a social media app has now turned into a real, breathing protest in the middle of India’s capital.

What Is All This Protest About?

It is about exams. And the anger around them. The demonstrations are driven by widespread anger over irregularities, paper leaks, and systemic failures in major national examinations including NEET-UG, CBSE, CUET, and SSC GD. Think about what a paper leak actually means for a student who has been studying for two or three years straight. It is not just a headline. It is a year gone, sometimes more. It is a dream put on hold. That pain has been building quietly for a long time, and today it spilled out onto the streets of Delhi.

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To their credit, the organisers have kept things disciplined. CJP officials instructed all incoming student supporters to remain entirely peaceful, avoid confrontation, carry the national flag, and offer flowers to the on-duty police forces. Despite the size of the crowds, the mood from the leadership has stayed calm and respectful throughout the morning.

Roads to Avoid and How to Get Around Today

Now, the practical stuff. If you are stepping out in Delhi today, you need to know what you are walking into. Traffic movement in Central Delhi is heavily restricted, with large crowds and strong police deployment leading to barricading and slow traffic flow across major roads in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The worst spots right now are Sansad Marg near Jantar Mantar, Janpath Road where pedestrians have basically taken over, Tolstoy Marg, Ashoka Road, and the Connaught Place circles. If you need to reach New Delhi Railway Station, do not go through the usual central routes. Take Kotla Cut, go through Mirdard Chowk, then Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg. It is longer, but it will actually get you there.

For everyone else, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, and Copernicus Marg work well for east-west travel, while Baba Kharak Singh Marg or the Ring Road bypass are the better bets for north-south movement.

Honestly, the smartest thing you can do today is leave the car at home. Delhi Metro is running normally on all lines, and stations like Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, and Patel Chowk will get you to central areas without any of the road drama. Parking near Jantar Mantar is completely off-limits today, so do not even try.

If you do not have to be in Central Delhi today, stay away. If you do, leave early, take the Metro, and give yourself extra time. The city is moving slowly today, and that is unlikely to change until the crowds clear out.

Also Read: Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport

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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued, Here Is What Commuters Need To Know
Tags: cjpCockroach Janta Party

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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued, Here Is What Commuters Need To Know

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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued, Here Is What Commuters Need To Know
CJP Jantar Mantar Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued, Here Is What Commuters Need To Know
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