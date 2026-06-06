The Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and the Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das got a lot of attention on Saturday. This happened after people said on media that the Delhi Police took them away from the protest area through a back door. The Cockroach Janta Party people and others who were watching were very curious about what happened. They were all paying attention to the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.. The police did not say right away if they arrested Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das or took any action against them. This all happened when the police were being very careful around the protest.

Heavy Security Around the Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party organized the protest. The Cockroach Janta Party is a group that is growing fast and it is led by Abhijeet Dipke. The police put a lot of officers around Jantar Mantar to keep everything under control. They were watching the protest closely because a lot of people were paying attention to it.

The protest was about problems with exams and people wanted those in charge of education to be more accountable. The Cockroach Janta Party has a lot of people following it online. It is one of the most talked about groups led by young people right now.

Why Were Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das Moved?

People shared videos and said they saw Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das being taken away by the police through a crowded area.. The police did not say if this was because they were arresting them or for some other reason.

Some people who know about security say that the police often take the leaders of a group out of a crowd to keep everyone safe or to make it easier for them to move around. Since the police did not say why they did this we do not really know.

Protest Focused on Education Issues

The protest on June 6 was to talk about problems with exams and some things that were not fair, to students. Abhijeet Dipke had asked the people who support the Cockroach Janta Party to come and protest peacefully.

Saurav Das also asked people to work with the police and to make sure the protest was peaceful.

Social Media Reacts

When people found out that the police took Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das away they started talking about it on media. Some people asked if the police did this just to follow rules or if it was to control the crowd. Others said that this kind of thing happens a lot when there are groups of people and the leaders are very well known.

As people kept sharing videos and pictures they kept discussing what the police did and how the Cockroach Janta Party would move forward.

Awaiting Official Clarification

When this was written the police had not said if Abhijeet Dipke or Saurav Das were arrested. The protest went on with the police watching. The organizers kept saying that everything should remain peaceful.

People are waiting to hear from the Delhi Police and the Cockroach Janta Party about what happened when the police took Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das away. Until then people are just talking about what they saw and what they heard on media. The Cockroach Janta Party and the people who support it are waiting for the truth.

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