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Home > Education News > UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in for DV and PST; Check Download Link And Exam Dates

UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in for DV and PST; Check Download Link And Exam Dates

UPPRPB has released the UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test rounds.

UP Police SI Admit Card 2026
UP Police SI Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 13:27 IST

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the next phase of the UP Police SI recruitment. The admit cards for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) stages are now available for download for the candidates who have successfully cleared the written exam. An important phase in the recruitment process that is set to fill a number of vacancies in UP Police force. It is recommended that candidates download their admit cards well in advance and confirm all information displayed in the admit card. The DV and PST rounds will be conducted later this month across all districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Who Can Download UP Police SI Admit Card 2026

The admit card is released for the candidates who appeared for the UP Police SI written exam conducted on 14th and 15th March 2026 and have passed it. Only the candidates who have cleared the written exam are eligible to give the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test round, which is needed to clear the next phase of the recruitment. To download your admit card, double-check your reporting time, examination centre and instructions (if any).

When are the UP Police DV and PST exams

The recruitment board has announced that the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test will be held on June 15 and 16, 2026, respectively. All 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will conduct the tests. Candidates must report to the relevant centres as per the report time given in the admit card. Candidates who do not report to the document verification and the physical standard test will be deemed to be withdrawn from the recruitment.

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How to download the admit card

The following steps can help candidates to download their admit cards through the official UPPRPB portal. Open the official website and open in the admit card page and click on “UP Police SI DV PST Admit Card 2026”. Once you enter your registration number and password, you can log in and download your hall ticket. Print a copy of the admit card and keep several copies for your future use in the recruitment process.

What documents is needed for DV

The document verification stage is one of the important stages of the recruitment process. All the original documents pertaining to educational qualification, identity proof, category certificate and other subject parts as allotted in the notification should be with the candidate.

Candidates also need to carry the self-attested photocopies of the documents for verification. Any mismatch between the submitted documents may be an issue for candidates’ screening process in the recruitment process.

What are the total vacancies

The vacancy is open for the recruitment of a total of 4,543 candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. These include 4,242 vacancies as sub-inspector (civil police), 106 vacancies as sub-inspector (civil police) women, 135 vacancies as platoon commander/sub-inspector (civil police), and 60 vacancies as sub-inspector platoon commander in the Special Security Force (SSF). The huge vacancies have attracted huge attention from the candidates from all over the state.

What happens after DV and PST

Candidates who successfully clear the DV and PST will be allotted the advancement in the recruitment process as per the order of the board. The UP Police recruitment drive is one of the state’s biggest police hiring exercises, and they want law enforcement personnel in different units. Candidates are requested to regularly check the official updates and comply with all instructions given by the recruitment board.

Also Read: Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Salary and Application Process

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UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in for DV and PST; Check Download Link And Exam Dates
Tags: up policeUP Police recruitmentUP Police SI Admit Card 2026UP Police SI DV PSTUPPRPB admit card 2026

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UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in for DV and PST; Check Download Link And Exam Dates
UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in for DV and PST; Check Download Link And Exam Dates
UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in for DV and PST; Check Download Link And Exam Dates
UP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Released at uppbpb.gov.in for DV and PST; Check Download Link And Exam Dates

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