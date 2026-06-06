Khan Sir Surrenders At Patna Civil Court Amid Coaching Centre Firing Case? Here’s What Really Happened

Popular educator Khan Sir, whose real name is Faisal Khan, appeared at the Patna Civil Court on Saturday (6 June 2026), as legal proceedings regarding the coaching centre firing case are underway. There are speculations about a possible surrender, but court reports say Khan Sir has not surrendered so far.

Heavy security alignment was seen at various points of the court premises all day long as supporters and the press closely observed developments, along with lawyers. Security was put up at various points inside and outside the premises.

Why Is Khan Sir In The News?

An FIR was registered against Khan Sir following an incident that occurred at his coaching institute in Patna a few days ago which took the internet by storm and has been so far a focus topic among students of his institute and their supporters. Khan Sir is one of the most famous teaching personalities in India with a following from educational content rendered by him as well as numerous classes on competitive exams.

How Is Khan Sir Linked To The CJP Protest?

In the midst of an ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar some protesters raised the names of Khan Sir and education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk as the likely candidates to take up the post of Education Minister. The videos of supporters raising the demand at the protest quickly went viral on social media.

The demand saw Khan Sir’s name in national headlines when the events of the Patna case were still taking shape.

What’s Next?

We expect legal actions to unfold over the next few days. The authorities may also provide more information about the charging, proceedings of the court, and any future legal actions.

In the meantime, supporters are following the developments of the Patna case and speculations about Khan Sir’s name at the CJP protest.

Also Read: Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports and information available at the time of publication. Legal proceedings involving Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) are ongoing, and the allegations mentioned have not been proven in court. Readers are advised to follow official statements from the court, police authorities and concerned parties for the latest updates.