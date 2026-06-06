Will Khan Sir Surrender? Mystery Deepens As Educator Remains Untraceable Days After Coaching Shooting Incident

KHAN SIR SHOOTING INCIDENT: Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, is missing from his coaching institute, and no one seems to know where he is. Police have been looking for him ever since they filed a criminal case that includes charges of attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. The pressure is piling up, and he could get arrested any time now. Security guards started standing watch outside his coaching centre on Thursday night. Police are also keeping a close eye on the area.

Will Khan Sir surrender?

As per the latest reports, Khan Sir might surrender in a Patna court on Friday, but nothing’s official yet. Authorities aren’t saying much, and everyone’s waiting to see what he’ll do as the investigation into the recent violence at his institute intensifies.

All the police activity outside the coaching centre has left a lot of people guessing about his next move.

Khan Sir shooting incident

A firing incident outside educator Faisal Khan’s coaching institute in Patna has made headlines and started a police probe. The incident took place near Khan Global Studies, where a group reportedly broke into the premises and violent incidents erupted.

According to some initial reports, unidentified gunmen shot and wounded one security guard. But later videos reportedly depicted security officials firing shots into the air during the altercation with the protesters at the institute. The police arrested the guards and took their weapons for a forensic examination and registered an FIR against Khan Sir. Firing was in self-defence against a violent attack on the institute, Khan Sir has said. An investigation is continuing.

Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir is one of the most sought-after educators in India and the founder of a coaching academy called situated in Patna, Bihar. Famous for his easy way of teaching, sense of humour, and lucid explanations of even the toughest topics, Khan Sir became popular via his YouTube channel, where he teaches various courses including General Studies and Current Affairs, History and Geography, among others. His video lectures are watched by millions of students who prepare themselves for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Railways, and state-level exams.

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